Marietta-based treatment program The Extension nets $180k grant from Amerigroup

Marietta-based treatment program The Extension issued the following press release announcing a grant to support its work:

The Extension is pleased to announce the expansion of its evidence-based treatment program to include family education and therapy through the support of a two-year, $180,000 grant from the Amerigroup Foundation. Recognizing the profound impact of substance use disorders on the overall well-being of every family member, not just the individual struggling with addiction, the new Reconnecting Families program is designed to help improve family relationships and provide enhanced support for those in recovery.

Many clients at The Extension come from families that experienced dysfunction, creating significant barriers to achieving sobriety and realizing their full potential. Evidence shows that individuals with strong family support are more likely to remain in treatment, stop misusing substances, and stay sober.

Amerigroup Foundation’s funding will be instrumental in bolstering the evidenced based treatment program, including case management support and direct family education classes led by a licensed family therapist. Clients and their families will benefit from individually tailored one-on-one counseling and support based on their individual needs.

“Our team looks forward to growing this new program thanks to the Amerigroup Foundation’s support. For years, we have seen that clients who have strong family support for their recovery journey are the most likely to be successful in treatment and beyond, and we now have a structure within our treatment program to improve family dynamics and functioning,” says Tyler Driver, The Extension’s Executive Director. “This gift will have a positive impact not only on our clients, but on spouses, partners, parents, and children throughout our entire community.”

Beyond the educational and therapeutic components of the program, The Extension will also introduce family engagement experiences to provide clients and their family members with opportunities to interact socially in a safe, sober environment. These experiences will play a crucial role in encouraging a well-rounded lifestyle for current clients, program alumni, and their loved ones.

“At Amerigroup, we are dedicated to the whole health of the communities we serve across Georgia. It’s this commitment that drives us to find solutions that address and mitigate the challenges of substance use disorder on individuals, their families, and entire communities,” said Mel Lindsey, President, Amerigroup Georgia. “We are proud to partner with dedicated, forward-thinking organizations like The Extension, as they develop innovative solutions to tackle these challenges and promote the overall well-being of families and the greater community.”

About The Extension

Founded in 1987, The Extension is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community-supported organization. Our mission is to facilitate a transformation that empowers individuals and communities experiencing homelessness and substance use challenges to engage in a process of change and recovery. Our vision is to advance our replicable model of success in our community and beyond for the prevention, intervention and treatment of substance use challenges for those without the ability to pay. Find out more at www.theextension.org

About Amerigroup Foundation

The Amerigroup Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Amerigroup, a wholly owned subsidiary of Elevance Health, Inc. The Foundation works to address health equity by focusing on improving the health of the socially vulnerable through strategic partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal child health; mental health; and food as medicine. The Foundation also coordinates the company’s year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides a 100 percent match of associates’ donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. To learn more about the Amerigroup Foundation, please visit http://www.elevancehealth.foundation.