Hot Topics

Westrock Recycling Center gets renovations

TOPICS:
Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid cuts ribbon with Commissioners JoAnn Birrell (L) and Monique Sheffield (R)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 14, 2023

Cobb BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid cuts ribbon with Commissioners JoAnn Birrell (L) and Monique Sheffield (R) flanking her. Photo provided by Barry Krebs.

from Barry Krebs

Barry Krebs is well known in Mableton and other parts of south Cobb for the wide variety of volunteer work he does with Keep Cobb Beautiful, the South Cobb Lions Club, Sweetwater Mission, and First Christian Church of Mableton.

Barry often sends reports, photos and announcements to the Courier, highlighting cleanups, volunteer activities, and community resources in south Cobb.

Advertisement

He recently sent us the following account of Westrock Recycling Center’s ribbon-cutting after extensive renovation:

Many of our community leaders and elected officials were present for the Westrock Recycling Center Ribbon Cutting. 

The recently renovated recycling center located off County Services Road in Marietta was repaved with many new features including glass and Hefty Renewal Bags (formerly Hefty Energy Bags) recycling. 

Commissioner Sheffield gave thanks to a District 4 citizen, Mr. Walden, who recognized an opportunity to improve upon the current facility. 

Mr. Walden along with (then) Keep Cobb Beautiful Executive Director, Kimberly White proved that persistence pays. 

Kimberly hosted the event and the guest speakers provided us with many interesting facts. 

Did you know that only 17% of Cobb County residents recycle? Our goal is 50%. The 17% is close to the Georgia average. 

The US average recycling rate is 32% with many northeastern states above the 50% mark. 

So, Cobb County has a lot of upside potential. Much of the glass that is recycled is used at our local fiberglass plants. The plastics are used with our local bottlers and carpet factories.

Keep Cobb Beautiful Executive Director, Kimberly White. photo provide by Barry Krebs
The Keep Cobb Beautiful Board of Directors. Photo provided by Barry Krebs.
District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield with Mr. Warren. Photo provided by Barry Krebs.
Cobb County BOC Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. Photo provided by Barry Krebs
Commissioner JoAnn Birrell. Photo provided by Barry Krebs.

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.

The current board is:

ChairwomanLisa Cupid
District 1 CommissionerKeli Gambrill
District 2 CommissionerJerica Richardson
District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell
District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:

PeoplePopulation
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)766,802
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)766,149
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 2020766149
Population, Census, April 1, 2010688078
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent5.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent22.7%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.3%
Female persons, percent51.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent61.7%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)29.2%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.5%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.1%
Two or More Races, percent2.8%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)13.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent50.2%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-202040562
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202015.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)311450
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202065.8%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$273,900
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,672
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$474
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,264
Building permits, 20213247
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-2020283359
Persons per household, 2016-20202.63
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202084.6%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202020.5%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202097.2%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202093.3%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202092.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202048.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.2%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent13.8%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202069.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202064.3%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)2056579
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)5569500
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)1536858
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)18543691
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$24,615
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202031.2
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$80,830
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$41,480
Persons in poverty, percent9.2%
BusinessesBusinesses
Total employer establishments, 202021492
Total employment, 2020358927
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)21780372
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020-0.3%
Total nonemployer establishments, 201986497
All employer firms, Reference year 201717066
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 201710386
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 20173537
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 20173058
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 201712177
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 20171204
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 201713909
GeographyGeography
Population per square mile, 20202254.8
Population per square mile, 20102026.4
Land area in square miles, 2020339.78
Land area in square miles, 2010339.55
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles