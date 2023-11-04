Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, November 4, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, November 4, 2023, with a high near 70 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Frost Advisory that is in effect for portions of central Georgia through 10 a.m this morning. A Fire Danger Statement is also in effect for portions of northern Georgia until 8 p.m tonight due to low relative humidities and ongoing dry conditions.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy frost between 8 a.m and 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 4, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 68 80 in 2017 43 in 1991 Min Temperature M 48 65 in 2003 24 in 1966 Avg Temperature M 57.6 71.0 in 1946 35.0 in 1991 Precipitation M 0.13 2.63 in 1992 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1954 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 8 30 in 1991 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 1 6 in 2017 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 59.3 68.3 81.0 in 2016 51.3 in 1954 Avg Min Temperature 35.3 48.0 63.0 in 2004 27.8 in 1954 Avg Temperature 47.3 58.2 70.9 in 2016 39.5 in 1954 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.51 3.55 in 1992 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1966 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 Total HDD (base 65) 52 31 101 in 1954 0 in 2016 Total CDD (base 65) 0 3 25 in 2016 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.6 75.8 78.2 in 2019 67.5 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.0 56.6 59.4 in 2019 49.9 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.3 66.2 68.8 in 2019 58.7 in 1878 Total Precipitation 35.35 42.39 61.77 in 2020 1.99 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 120 135 377 in 1917 20 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2213 2042 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-03

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-03

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-03

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-02

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-30

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”