Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, November 22, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, with a high near 51 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 35 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 22, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 62 77 in 2011 41 in 1937 Min Temperature M 42 62 in 1934 19 in 1937 Avg Temperature M 52.2 67.5 in 2011 30.0 in 1937 Precipitation M 0.13 1.89 in 1883 0.00 in 2020 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 13 35 in 1937 0 in 2011 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 2011 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 68.8 65.3 72.8 in 1994 54.3 in 1997 Avg Min Temperature 50.0 45.2 53.5 in 1902 33.7 in 1976 Avg Temperature 59.4 55.3 61.9 in 1994 44.7 in 1976 Total Precipitation 1.92 2.93 8.34 in 1947 T in 2016 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 120 224 441 in 1976 73 in 1994 Total CDD (base 65) 8 10 40 in 2022 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.2 75.2 77.6 in 2016 65.2 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.6 56.0 58.6 in 2023 48.6 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.9 65.6 67.9 in 2023 56.9 in 1878 Total Precipitation 37.27 44.81 65.34 in 1929 3.20 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 188 328 728 in 1976 152 in 1994 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2048 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-21

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-21

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-21

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-21

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-21

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”