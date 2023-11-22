Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Cobb weather November 22: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling November 22, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, with a high near 51 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 35 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMin TempMax TempAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2023-10-01836674.54.20
2023-10-02846574.54.60
2023-10-03846574.54.90
2023-10-04846574.55.30
2023-10-05826372.53.70
2023-10-06796672.540.01
2023-10-07725362.5-5.60
2023-10-08694758-9.70
2023-10-09754761-6.30
2023-10-10835468.51.50
2023-10-117460670.40.7
2023-10-12695964-2.20.55
2023-10-13676063.5-2.30.14
2023-10-147660682.60.01
2023-10-15655158-7T
2023-10-16604653-11.70
2023-10-17684556.5-7.80
2023-10-18714759-4.90
2023-10-19725161.5-2T
2023-10-20765766.53.40.37
2023-10-217650630.30
2023-10-22795868.56.20
2023-10-2373536310
2023-10-247450620.40
2023-10-25765364.53.30
2023-10-267961709.20
2023-10-27796069.590
2023-10-28825970.510.40
2023-10-2983617212.30
2023-10-308553699.60
2023-10-31644554.5-4.50

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 22, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6277 in 201141 in 1937
Min TemperatureM4262 in 193419 in 1937
Avg TemperatureM52.267.5 in 201130.0 in 1937
PrecipitationM0.131.89 in 18830.00 in 2020
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M1335 in 19370 in 2011
CDD (base 65)M03 in 20110 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature68.865.372.8 in 199454.3 in 1997
Avg Min Temperature50.045.253.5 in 190233.7 in 1976
Avg Temperature59.455.361.9 in 199444.7 in 1976
Total Precipitation1.922.938.34 in 1947T in 2016
Total Snowfall0.00.01.0 in 19680.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth0T in 19680 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)120224441 in 197673 in 1994
Total CDD (base 65)81040 in 20220 in 2021
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.275.277.6 in 201665.2 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature58.656.058.6 in 202348.6 in 1878
Avg Temperature67.965.667.9 in 202356.9 in 1878
Total Precipitation37.2744.8165.34 in 19293.20 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.01.0 in 19680.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19680 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)188328728 in 1976152 in 1994
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120482643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-21
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-21
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-21
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-21
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-21

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

