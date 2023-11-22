Cobb & Douglas Public Health to do free HIV testing to commemorate World AIDS Day

Cobb & Douglas Public Health signage (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 of each year.

According to the CDC:

“World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 each year. It is a day of solidarity for people around the world who are affected by HIV.

“This is a day for voices to unite by sharing experiences, remembering those lost, and standing together in the fight against HIV.

“While great strides have been made over the four decades since the first known reported cases of AIDS, this disease remains a public health challenge.

“World AIDS Day is an opportunity for every community and each individual to honor the more than 32 million people who have died worldwide from AIDS-related illness. “

The theme for World AIDS Day this year is “Let Communities Lead”. This theme recognizes the impact that communities have had on the HIV response and global health.

To commemorate World AIDS Day, Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) has scheduled free HIV testing in Cobb and Douglas counties on the following days:

On Monday, November 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MUST Hope House Homeless Shelter, located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30066

On Wednesday, November 29, 11 a.m. to 2 pm. at Chattahoochee Technical College, located at 980 South Cobb Drive, Marietta, GA 30060

On Thursday, November 30, from 12 to 4 p.m. at Exquisite Barber Saloon, located at 822 Concord Road, Smyrna, GA 30080

On Monday, December 4, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Walgreens Pharmacy, located at 3851 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville, GA 30135

“It is vital that we continue to educate the community about HIV and HIV prevention methods that are available. Increasing condom usage, learning more about PrEP, and getting tested regularly are simple yet effective tools to ensure that everyone can maintain their optimal sexual health and wellness,” said Karrie Reed, CDPH Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) Director.”

The press release for the event describes the impact of HIV/Aids on Georgia and the United States as follows:

“The Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) 2021 HIV Disease Surveillance Summary indicated that Georgia ranked No. 4 in the rate of people living with HIV after the District of Columbia, Maryland and New York. 156 people were diagnosed with HIV in Cobb County, and 37 people were diagnosed with HIV in Douglas County.

“The National AIDS Trust states that, globally, there are an estimated 38 million people who have the virus. Despite the virus only being identified in 1980s, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or AIDS over the past 40 years, making it one of the biggest pandemics in history.”

For more information about the free HIV testing events, phone 770-514-2815.