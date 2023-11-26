Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, November 26, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, November 26, 2023, with a high near 54 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 38 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 26, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 61 76 in 1973 37 in 1903 Min Temperature M 42 64 in 1973 14 in 1950 Avg Temperature M 51.2 70.0 in 1973 29.0 in 1950 Precipitation M 0.14 3.38 in 1948 0.00 in 2019 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1956 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 14 36 in 1950 0 in 1985 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 1973 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 67.4 64.7 70.9 in 1978 54.5 in 1880 Avg Min Temperature 49.0 44.7 52.8 in 1902 33.2 in 1976 Avg Temperature 58.2 54.7 61.3 in 1985 44.4 in 1976 Total Precipitation 1.92 3.46 12.12 in 1948 T in 2016 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 172 278 530 in 1976 123 in 1902 Total CDD (base 65) 8 10 40 in 2022 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.0 75.0 77.5 in 2016 65.3 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.4 55.8 58.4 in 2023 48.8 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.7 65.4 67.7 in 2023 57.0 in 1878 Total Precipitation 37.27 45.34 65.93 in 1929 4.54 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 1 in 1975 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 240 382 817 in 1976 192 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2048 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-25

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-25

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-25

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-25

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”