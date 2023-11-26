Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour begins Friday December 1

Marietta’s 37th annual Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour will take place from Friday December 1 to Sunday December 3, 2023.
The tour features Marietta’ historic Cherokee Heights Neighborhood, where according to the announcement on the City of Marietta website, “they will have the unique opportunity to wander through homes adorned with stunning holiday decor, each with its own story to tell. In addition to the private residences, several museums, churches, and other public buildings will also be open.”
Tickets are now available at https://mariettapilgrimage.com.
The website for the tour gives the following information about cost and details of ticket purchase:
Tickets may be purchased online below or in person at the Marietta Welcome Center or the William Root House. Tour tickets are $25 when you purchase in advance online and $30 the day of tour. Tickets purchased online in advance may be picked up from the Marietta Welcome Center or William Root House November 28-December 3, 2023. Online ticket sales close at 4pm on November 30, 2023. Tickets may still be purchased at the Marietta Welcome Center or the William Root House throughout the event. Tickets are not available at tour homes.
The weekend begins with Marietta’s Christmas party on Thursday, November 30th, at Glover Park Brewery. Tickets for the party are available online at mariettapilgrimage.com.
We’ve reprinted the event details from the Marietta website below:
● Marietta’s Christmas Party at Glover Park Brewery (November 30th): 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
● Night Tour (December 1st): 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
● Day Tours (December 2nd and 3rd): 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
The Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour is a joint project of Visit Marietta and Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society.
For more information, visit mariettapilgrimage.com or contact Visit Marietta at 770-429-1115 or Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society at 678-594-4994.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
|Marietta city, Georgia
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|60972
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|56579
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.7%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|21.8%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.2%
|Female persons, percent
|49.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|53.4%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|32.3%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.6%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.9%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|4.7%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|15.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|46.4%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|2678
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|16.6%
|Housing
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$310,100
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,856
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$526
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,145
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|24148
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.39
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|77.9%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|23.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|95.1%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|86.6%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|88.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|44.0%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.3%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.2%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|61.2%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|264544
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1584232
|Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1129407
|Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)
|1976915
|Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)
|$33,875
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|28.5
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$59,594
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$36,112
|Persons in poverty, percent
|14.1%
|Businesses
|All firms, 2012
|10501
|Men-owned firms, 2012
|4934
|Women-owned firms, 2012
|4186
|Minority-owned firms, 2012
|4286
|Nonminority-owned firms, 2012
|5502
|Veteran-owned firms, 2012
|1015
|Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012
|8663
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2451.4
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|23.08