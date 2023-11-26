Hot Topics

Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour begins Friday December 1

Marietta’s 37th annual Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour will take place from Friday December 1 to Sunday December 3, 2023.

The tour features Marietta’ historic Cherokee Heights Neighborhood, where according to the announcement on the City of Marietta website, “they will have the unique opportunity to wander through homes adorned with stunning holiday decor, each with its own story to tell. In addition to the private residences, several museums, churches, and other public buildings will also be open.”

Tickets are now available at https://mariettapilgrimage.com.

The website for the tour gives the following information about cost and details of ticket purchase:

Tickets may be purchased online below or in person at the Marietta Welcome Center or the William Root House. Tour tickets are $25 when you purchase in advance online and $30 the day of tour.Tickets purchased online in advance may be picked up from the Marietta Welcome Center or William Root House November 28-December 3, 2023. Online ticket sales close at 4pm on November 30, 2023. Tickets may still be purchased at the Marietta Welcome Center or the William Root House throughout the event. Tickets are not available at tour homes.  

The weekend begins with Marietta’s Christmas party on Thursday, November 30th, at Glover Park Brewery. Tickets for the party are available online at mariettapilgrimage.com.

We’ve reprinted the event details from the Marietta website below:

●    Marietta’s Christmas Party at Glover Park Brewery (November 30th): 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

●    Night Tour (December 1st): 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

●    Day Tours (December 2nd and 3rd): 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

The Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour is a joint project of Visit Marietta and Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society.

For more information, visit mariettapilgrimage.com or contact Visit Marietta at 770-429-1115 or Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society at 678-594-4994.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia
Population, Census, April 1, 202060972
Population, Census, April 1, 201056579
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.7%
Persons under 18 years, percent21.8%
Persons 65 years and over, percent13.2%
Female persons, percent49.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent53.4%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)32.3%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.6%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.9%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent4.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)15.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent46.4%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20202678
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-202016.6%
Housing
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202044.0%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$310,100
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,856
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$526
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,145
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-202024148
Persons per household, 2016-20202.39
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202077.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202023.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202095.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202086.6%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202088.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202044.0%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20206.3%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent20.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.2%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202061.2%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)264544
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1584232
Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1129407
Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c)1976915
Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c)$33,875
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202028.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$59,594
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$36,112
Persons in poverty, percent14.1%
Businesses
All firms, 201210501
Men-owned firms, 20124934
Women-owned firms, 20124186
Minority-owned firms, 20124286
Nonminority-owned firms, 20125502
Veteran-owned firms, 20121015
Nonveteran-owned firms, 20128663
Geography
Population per square mile, 20102451.4
Land area in square miles, 201023.08
