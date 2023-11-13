Cobb residents: What would you like to see at Gateway RiverLands Park?

PHOTO: Groundbreaking for Gateway RiverLands Park in Mableton

The Chattahoochee RiverLands project is conducting a survey to find out what Cobb residents want to see at the future Gateway Riverlands Park in Mableton. The project is now in the design phase, and public input is being gathered.

The park is located at the intersection of Discovery Boulevard and Mableton Parkway, and is adjacent to the existing Discovery Park in Mableton.

The survey will be open until November 26.

You can reach the survey by following this link. The page first describes the project, and when you hit “next” twice it takes you to the survey.

What is the Chattahoochee RiverLands project?

The Chattahoochee RiverLands is a planned 100-mile-long network of parks and trails running from Buford Dam on the north to the Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Coweta County on the southern end.

The project vision page on the Chattahoochee RiverLands website describes the project as follows:

“The Chattahoochee RiverLands will reunite the River with the Metro Atlanta Region, and link suburban, urban, and rural communities into a continuous 100-mile public realm.

“More than a trail, the RiverLands is a linear network of Greenways, Blueways, parks, and the destinations they create, that will bring people to the water’s edge, promote stewardship and conservation of the river, and reveal the subtle magic of the Chattahoochee to all.”

Groundbreaking was held for the Mableton trailhead, now names Gateway Riverlands Park, in April. The Mableton trailhead and park, located at the intersection of Discovery Boulevard and Mableton Parkway, connects with the existing Discovery Park is the first of what will be many destinations along the river.