Georgia gasoline prices continue to drop steadily

The Georgia gasoline price average continues its decline.

Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.85 per gallon for regular unleaded.

According to the weekly report from AAA:

“Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 25 cents less than a month ago, and 32 cents less than this time last year. It now costs an average of $42.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Georgians are paying almost $4.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a month ago.”

“Gas prices continue to decline as the holiday season approaches,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “In part due to Governor Kemp’s extension of Georgia’s gas tax suspension until November 29th. According to Kemp, the goal is to help Georgians cope with high food and travel costs through the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.968, roughly 12 cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by 6 cents to $3.36 (subject to change overnight).

“However, the steady, if slow, decline may gain speed after recent drops in the price of oil. Parked in the mid-$80s per barrel a week ago, oil is now hovering around the mid-$70s.

Since it is the main ingredient in gasoline, less expensive oil usually leads to falling gas prices.

“According to data last week from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), they delayed its scheduled data releases, including its weekly estimates of gasoline supply and demand, to complete a planned systems upgrade.

“The EIA will resume its regular publishing schedule this week.

“However, given how the national average has declined, gas demand may likely remain flat or dip, contributing to lower pump prices and falling oil prices.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”