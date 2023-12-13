Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, December 13, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, with a high near 58 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 37 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 53. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-11-01 55 34 44.5 -14.2 0 2023-11-02 57 35 46 -12.3 0 2023-11-03 66 37 51.5 -6.5 0 2023-11-04 73 42 57.5 -0.1 0 2023-11-05 75 48 61.5 4.2 0 2023-11-06 78 49 63.5 6.6 0 2023-11-07 81 53 67 10.4 0 2023-11-08 80 54 67 10.7 0 2023-11-09 78 60 69 13 0 2023-11-10 67 57 62 6.4 0.05 2023-11-11 56 51 53.5 -1.8 0.64 2023-11-12 59 50 54.5 -0.5 T 2023-11-13 67 51 59 4.3 0 2023-11-14 69 52 60.5 6.1 0 2023-11-15 63 53 58 3.9 T 2023-11-16 70 54 62 8.2 0 2023-11-17 72 58 65 11.5 T 2023-11-18 74 54 64 10.7 0 2023-11-19 70 47 58.5 5.5 0 2023-11-20 67 54 60.5 7.8 T 2023-11-21 67 58 62.5 10 1.23 2023-11-22 59 46 52.5 0.3 0 2023-11-23 58 40 49 -2.9 0 2023-11-24 64 44 54 2.3 0 2023-11-25 60 44 52 0.6 0 2023-11-26 50 44 47 -4.2 0.09 2023-11-27 52 39 45.5 -5.4 0 2023-11-28 53 35 44 -6.7 0 2023-11-29 56 28 42 -8.5 0 2023-11-30 59 35 47 -3.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 13, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 57 73 in 1991 29 in 2010 Min Temperature M 39 64 in 1931 1 in 1962 Avg Temperature M 47.7 68.0 in 1931 15.0 in 1962 Precipitation M 0.15 2.23 in 2019 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 1.0 in 1958 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – T in 1958 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 17 50 in 1962 0 in 1956 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 1931 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 62.4 57.9 67.4 in 2007 43.7 in 1937 Avg Min Temperature 42.2 39.7 50.7 in 1998 25.4 in 1937 Avg Temperature 52.3 48.8 58.5 in 1998 34.5 in 1937 Total Precipitation 1.69 1.76 12.03 in 1919 0.00 in 1889 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 2.4 in 1958 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 148 212 392 in 1937 86 in 1998 Total CDD (base 65) 0 1 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.2 74.2 76.6 in 2016 63.0 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 57.5 55.0 57.5 in 2023 46.5 in 1878 Avg Temperature 66.9 64.6 66.9 in 2019 54.8 in 1878 Total Precipitation 39.05 47.62 68.29 in 1948 8.53 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.1 2.4 in 1958 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 487 651 1218 in 1976 381 in 1998 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2050 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-12

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-12

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-12

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-12

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-12

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”