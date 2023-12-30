GDOT suspends lane closures until Tuesday for the New Year’s holiday period

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced it is suspending lane closures for the holiday weekend. The suspension took effect yesterday and will last until 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, January 2

The press release from GDOT also stated:

While construction-related lane closures are paused, travelers are advised to remain vigilant, as maintenance crews may still be active near highways. Additionally, certain long-term lane closures may continue due to safety considerations. It’s important to note that incident management, emergency, or maintenance-related lane closures could be implemented at any time on any route.

GDOT also gave the following predictions for traffic in Georgia:

The historical travel data for major interstates outside of metro Atlanta during the Christmas and New Year’s periods indicates the following trends:

I-20 eastbound congestion entering metro Atlanta; I-20 westbound congestion exiting the city towards Alabama.

entering metro Atlanta; I-20 westbound exiting the city towards Alabama. I-75 is predicted to have heavy congestion southbound and northbound coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge during Christmas, and lighter than usual congestion for New Year’s.

congestion southbound and northbound coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge during Christmas, and congestion for New Year’s. I-95 northbound and southbound congestion in Savannah

in Savannah I-24 eastbound congestion in Northwest Georgia (near Chattanooga)

in Northwest Georgia (near Chattanooga) I-16 westbound congestion exiting Savannah and I-16 eastbound congestion entering Savannah

