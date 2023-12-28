Lockheed Martin’s Greg Ulmer issues statement on passing of VP Erin Moseley

[Photo of Erin Moseley courtesy of Lockheed Martin]

On December 11, Lockheed Martin issued the following statement from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Executive Vice President Greg Ulmer about the death of Aeronautics Vice President of Strategy and Business Development Erin Moseley:

“The entire Lockheed Martin team was saddened to learn that Erin Moseley passed away. She embodied our company’s values in spirit and action every day – to do what’s right, respect others and perform with excellence. Throughout her career, Erin built valued customer partnerships to strengthen security for our nation, our partners and allies around the world. Her example was an inspiration to those of us fortunate enough to have worked with her closely, and her leadership in the aerospace and defense industry will have a lasting impact for years to come. Our deepest sympathies go out to her family, the entire Lockheed Martin team, and everyone she touched in her remarkable life and career.”

According to the company’s press release, Moseley had been in the aerospace industry for more than 25 years and was “responsible for domestic and international pursuits and new business capture for the Aeronautics portfolio, including fifth-generation tactical aircraft, air mobility, uncrewed and intelligence/surveillance/reconnaissance platforms, and Advanced Development Programs at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works®.”

She had previously served as a senior partner at Inglee, Sauer, Moseley (ISM) Strategies, and before that was president of Support Solutions at BAE Systems, Inc.

Before she entered the defense private sector she served in the U.S. government as the special advisor to the deputy director of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. According to her obituary on Legacy.com, she received the Meritorious Honor Award for outstanding service in this capacity.

Moseley was born on December 30, 1971 in Albuquerque, New Mexico,and passed away from multiple illnesses on December 7, 2023.

She grew up in Los Alamos, and graduated from Los Alamos High School.

She received her bachelor’s degrees in international relations and political science from Azusa Pacific University, and a master’s degree in National Security Studies from Georgetown University.

The Lockheed Martin press release states she also earned a certificate in Nuclear Deterrence from Harvard University.

She is survived by husband Chase and children Chase, Megan, Caitlin and Michael.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.