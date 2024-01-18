Cobb Water warns about freezing pipes as temperatures expected to plunge again Friday

Cobb Water posted the following alert to the Cobb County website today:

A second round of below-freezing temperatures are expected from Friday (January 19, 2024) into this weekend. Combined with the earlier sub-freezing temperatures, pipes across Cobb County could be in danger of freezing and rupturing. The Cobb County Water System is receiving a large volume of calls.

The Water System offers the following advice during this cold wave:

Please remember to drip your faucets and know how to shut off your water. If a large quantity of water is running turning off your whole house shutoff. If you have no water, it is likely due to frozen pipes. Shut off the water supply.

It’s time to prepare and prevent your water pipes from freezing and breaking. Take a look at our Winter Weather Water Guide here.

Video on how to properly drip your faucets

Video on how to turn off your whole house water