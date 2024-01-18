Cobb Water warns about freezing pipes as temperatures expected to plunge again Friday

Cobb Water posted the following alert to the Cobb County website today:
A second round of below-freezing temperatures are expected from Friday (January 19, 2024) into this weekend. Combined with the earlier sub-freezing temperatures, pipes across Cobb County could be in danger of freezing and rupturing. The Cobb County Water System is receiving a large volume of calls.
The Water System offers the following advice during this cold wave:
Please remember to drip your faucets and know how to shut off your water. If a large quantity of water is running turning off your whole house shutoff. If you have no water, it is likely due to frozen pipes. Shut off the water supply.
It’s time to prepare and prevent your water pipes from freezing and breaking. Take a look at our Winter Weather Water Guide here.
Video on how to properly drip your faucets
Background
The National Weather Service has warned that subzero temperatures are returning to Cobb County and region on Friday, after a brief reprieve.
Here is an excerpt from the Hazardous Weather Outlook posted on the National Weather Service website this afternoon:
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday… Dangerously cold conditions will occur Friday night through Sunday morning. .
SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT… Spotter activation will not be needed through tonight.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”