Flood watch escalated to flood warning for Acworth

The National Weather Service, has escalated the flood watch to a flood warning in Acworth in Cobb County. The following creeks are experiencing flooding: Noonday Creek near Noonday Creek above Chastain Meadows Pkwy, and Allatoona Creek at Stilesboro Road.

What is the difference between a watch and a warning?

The National Weather Service describes the difference between a “watch” and a “warning” as follows:

“As the event becomes imminent, a watch will normally be upgraded to either a warning or an advisory (which indicates an 80% or greater probability of occurence).

“A Warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible. “

Advertisement

“An Advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.”

What is in the warning?

Here is the complete text of the flood warning (it repeats, but we decided to include the complete text):

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Peachtree City GA

1044 AM EST Tue Jan 9 2024

…The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia…

Allatoona Creek at Stilesboro Road near Acworth affecting Cobb

County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EST.

&&

GAC067-100345-

/O.NEW.KFFC.FL.W.0014.240109T1544Z-000000T0000Z/

/MAHG1.1.ER.240109T1222Z.240109T1500Z.000000T0000Z.UU/

1044 AM EST Tue Jan 9 2024

…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE…Allatoona Creek at Stilesboro Road near Acworth.

* WHEN…From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 13.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding

begins in the woodlands and fields near the creek upstream and

downstream from the gage on Stilesboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:15 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 13.7 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:15 AM EST Tuesday was 13.7 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.8 feet on 05/03/2021.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

LAT…LON 3396 8467 3396 8474 3405 8474 3405 8468

3399 8465

$$

Flood Warning

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Peachtree City GA

1025 AM EST Tue Jan 9 2024

…The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia…

Noonday Creek near Noonday Creek above Chastain Meadows Pkwy

Marietta affecting Cobb County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1030 PM EST.

&&

GAC067-100330-

/O.NEW.KFFC.FL.W.0011.240109T1525Z-000000T0000Z/

/NBSG1.1.ER.240109T1513Z.240109T1515Z.000000T0000Z.UU/

1025 AM EST Tue Jan 9 2024

…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE…Noonday Creek near Noonday Creek above Chastain Meadows

Pkwy Marietta.

* WHEN…From this morning until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:15 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 11.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:15 AM EST Tuesday was 11.0 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

11.2 feet on 09/17/2020.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

LAT…LON 3405 8459 3403 8450 3397 8454 3400 8463

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.