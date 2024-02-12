Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, February 12, 2024

The National Weather Service forecast showers and possibly a thunderstorm here in Cobb County on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a line of storms capable of producing severe weather is expected to move into the area this morning. Moderate to heavy rainfall and localized flooding will also be possible today.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Steady temperature around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 12, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 58 74 in 1938 27 in 1899 Min Temperature M 38 60 in 1922 3 in 1899 Avg Temperature M 47.9 66.5 in 1922 15.0 in 1899 Precipitation M 0.16 2.42 in 1900 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 3.6 in 2010 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1985 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 17 50 in 1899 0 in 2017 CDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 1922 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 61.9 56.4 69.1 in 1957 34.3 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 43.9 37.2 53.4 in 1884 18.2 in 1917 Avg Temperature 52.9 46.8 60.2 in 1884 28.0 in 1895 Total Precipitation 1.23 1.88 8.73 in 1881 0.01 in 2000 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.0 in 1934 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1934 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 131 219 442 in 1895 59 in 1884 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 1957 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 55.7 54.7 63.9 in 1950 42.0 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 37.4 36.1 46.4 in 1950 21.1 in 1977 Avg Temperature 46.6 45.4 55.2 in 1950 31.6 in 1977 Total Precipitation 7.66 6.47 17.08 in 1881 1.61 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.6 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1562 1836 3106 in 1977 1214 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 0 12 in 1932 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-11

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-11

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-11

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-11

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”