Cobb County weather forecast for Monday, February 12, 2024

Cobb weather February 12: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 12, 2024

The National Weather Service forecast showers and possibly a thunderstorm here in Cobb County on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a line of storms capable of producing severe weather is expected to move into the area this morning. Moderate to heavy rainfall and localized flooding will also be possible today. 

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Monday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Steady temperature around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-01-01503442-3.10
2024-01-02543042-30
2024-01-03473139-5.90.03
2024-01-04533443.5-1.30
2024-01-05533242.5-2.20.17
2024-01-065139450.30.7
2024-01-07513643.5-1.1T
2024-01-08523342.5-2.10.44
2024-01-095440472.52.75
2024-01-10513744-0.50
2024-01-11623548.540
2024-01-125642494.50.22
2024-01-13503140.5-40
2024-01-14583044-0.50
2024-01-15614251.570
2024-01-16461832-12.50.4
2024-01-17391326-18.50
2024-01-18512437.5-70
2024-01-19482737.5-7.10.02
2024-01-20321724.5-20.10
2024-01-21411427.5-17.20
2024-01-22502738.5-6.20
2024-01-23524146.51.70.05
2024-01-24634855.510.60.09
2024-01-25726166.521.51.1
2024-01-26696064.519.40
2024-01-27665761.516.30.46
2024-01-285644504.7T
2024-01-29543946.51.10
2024-01-306133471.4T
2024-01-315640482.3T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 12, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5874 in 193827 in 1899
Min TemperatureM3860 in 19223 in 1899
Avg TemperatureM47.966.5 in 192215.0 in 1899
PrecipitationM0.162.42 in 19000.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.03.6 in 20100.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM1 in 19850 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1750 in 18990 in 2017
CDD (base 65)M02 in 19220 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature61.956.469.1 in 195734.3 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature43.937.253.4 in 188418.2 in 1917
Avg Temperature52.946.860.2 in 188428.0 in 1895
Total Precipitation1.231.888.73 in 18810.01 in 2000
Total Snowfall0.00.24.0 in 19340.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth04 in 19340 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)131219442 in 189559 in 1884
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 19570 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature55.754.763.9 in 195042.0 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature37.436.146.4 in 195021.1 in 1977
Avg Temperature46.645.455.2 in 195031.6 in 1977
Total Precipitation7.666.4717.08 in 18811.61 in 1941
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T1.68.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)156218363106 in 19771214 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2012 in 19320 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-11
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-11
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-11
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-11
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

