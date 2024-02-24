Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, February 24, 2024

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 24, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with a high near 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a high fire danger that exists today with a red flag warning being issued for portions of central Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. 

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. 

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. 

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph. 

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-01-01503442-3.10
2024-01-02543042-30
2024-01-03473139-5.90.03
2024-01-04533443.5-1.30
2024-01-05533242.5-2.20.17
2024-01-065139450.30.7
2024-01-07513643.5-1.1T
2024-01-08523342.5-2.10.44
2024-01-095440472.52.75
2024-01-10513744-0.50
2024-01-11623548.540
2024-01-125642494.50.22
2024-01-13503140.5-40
2024-01-14583044-0.50
2024-01-15614251.570
2024-01-16461832-12.50.4
2024-01-17391326-18.50
2024-01-18512437.5-70
2024-01-19482737.5-7.10.02
2024-01-20321724.5-20.10
2024-01-21411427.5-17.20
2024-01-22502738.5-6.20
2024-01-23524146.51.70.05
2024-01-24634855.510.60.09
2024-01-25726166.521.51.1
2024-01-26696064.519.40
2024-01-27665761.516.30.46
2024-01-285644504.7T
2024-01-29543946.51.10
2024-01-306133471.4T
2024-01-315640482.3T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 24, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6079 in 201835 in 1907
Min TemperatureM4164 in 189017 in 1989
Avg TemperatureM50.771.0 in 201826.5 in 1947
PrecipitationM0.173.73 in 19610.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.4 in 19990.0 in 2023
Snow DepthMT in 19680 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1438 in 19470 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M06 in 20180 in 2021
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature62.557.766.9 in 201737.8 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature42.638.548.6 in 201823.9 in 1895
Avg Temperature52.548.157.1 in 201830.9 in 1895
Total Precipitation3.673.8910.74 in 19610.33 in 1978
Total Snowfall0.00.34.4 in 19790.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth04 in 19790 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)282407814 in 1895203 in 2017
Total CDD (base 65)0127 in 20180 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature57.355.663.7 in 201742.9 in 1905
Avg Min Temperature38.336.944.5 in 195023.0 in 1977
Avg Temperature47.846.253.9 in 201734.1 in 1977
Total Precipitation10.108.4819.02 in 18832.92 in 1941
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T1.710.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)171320243367 in 19771314 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2127 in 20180 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-23
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-23
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-23
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-23
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-23

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

