Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, February 24, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with a high near 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a high fire danger that exists today with a red flag warning being issued for portions of central Georgia.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-01-01 50 34 42 -3.1 0 2024-01-02 54 30 42 -3 0 2024-01-03 47 31 39 -5.9 0.03 2024-01-04 53 34 43.5 -1.3 0 2024-01-05 53 32 42.5 -2.2 0.17 2024-01-06 51 39 45 0.3 0.7 2024-01-07 51 36 43.5 -1.1 T 2024-01-08 52 33 42.5 -2.1 0.44 2024-01-09 54 40 47 2.5 2.75 2024-01-10 51 37 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-11 62 35 48.5 4 0 2024-01-12 56 42 49 4.5 0.22 2024-01-13 50 31 40.5 -4 0 2024-01-14 58 30 44 -0.5 0 2024-01-15 61 42 51.5 7 0 2024-01-16 46 18 32 -12.5 0.4 2024-01-17 39 13 26 -18.5 0 2024-01-18 51 24 37.5 -7 0 2024-01-19 48 27 37.5 -7.1 0.02 2024-01-20 32 17 24.5 -20.1 0 2024-01-21 41 14 27.5 -17.2 0 2024-01-22 50 27 38.5 -6.2 0 2024-01-23 52 41 46.5 1.7 0.05 2024-01-24 63 48 55.5 10.6 0.09 2024-01-25 72 61 66.5 21.5 1.1 2024-01-26 69 60 64.5 19.4 0 2024-01-27 66 57 61.5 16.3 0.46 2024-01-28 56 44 50 4.7 T 2024-01-29 54 39 46.5 1.1 0 2024-01-30 61 33 47 1.4 T 2024-01-31 56 40 48 2.3 T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 24, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 60 79 in 2018 35 in 1907 Min Temperature M 41 64 in 1890 17 in 1989 Avg Temperature M 50.7 71.0 in 2018 26.5 in 1947 Precipitation M 0.17 3.73 in 1961 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.4 in 1999 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – T in 1968 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 14 38 in 1947 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 6 in 2018 0 in 2021 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 62.5 57.7 66.9 in 2017 37.8 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 42.6 38.5 48.6 in 2018 23.9 in 1895 Avg Temperature 52.5 48.1 57.1 in 2018 30.9 in 1895 Total Precipitation 3.67 3.89 10.74 in 1961 0.33 in 1978 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.3 4.4 in 1979 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1979 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 282 407 814 in 1895 203 in 2017 Total CDD (base 65) 0 1 27 in 2018 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.3 55.6 63.7 in 2017 42.9 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 38.3 36.9 44.5 in 1950 23.0 in 1977 Avg Temperature 47.8 46.2 53.9 in 2017 34.1 in 1977 Total Precipitation 10.10 8.48 19.02 in 1883 2.92 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.7 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1713 2024 3367 in 1977 1314 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 1 27 in 2018 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-23

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-23

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-23

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-23

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-23

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”