Cobb County Sheriff Citizens Academy begins Feb 29

Step Inside the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office: Join Our Exclusive Cobb County Sheriff Citizens Academy!

Embark on a journey behind the scenes of law enforcement with the Cobb County Sheriff Citizens Academy. Gain firsthand insights, interact with our leadership, and deepen your understanding of community partnership, empowerment, and education.

Apply now for a unique experience in civic engagement, starting February 29, 2024, and continuing for five consecutive Thursdays from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm:

Thursday, February 29th, 2024

Thursday, March 7th, 2024

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

Thursday, March 21st, 2024

Thursday, March 28th, 2024

Who Can Attend:

– Open to adults aged 18 and above.

– Valid government identification required.

– Application submission to our Community Engagement Unit is mandatory.

– Successful completion of a background investigation is required.

Apply now at: https://seam.ly/wd0wpmGL

Be sure to keep up with us on Facebook and on our website: www.cobbsheriff.org

Major Steven Gaynor

Commander – Community Engagement Unit

185 Roswell Road

Marietta, Georgia 30060