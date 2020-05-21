Jaha Howard, Charisse Davis, Ryan Campbell endorse James Herndon for Sheriff

James Herndon, a Democratic candidate for Cobb Count Sheriff, picked up endorsements from three prominent Smyrna-area political figures.

School board members Dr. Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis, along with Ryan Campbell,who advanced to a runoff against ultimate winner Derek Norton in last year’s Smyrna mayoral race, endorsed Herndon’s campaign.

“Jimmy Herndon is bold, tough and fearless. He is ready to work with our educators to break any hint of a school-to-prison pipeline. Jimmy Herndon has the unique courage and tenacity to speak out against the injustices while upholding the law. Jimmy has an unwavering commitment to improving conditions of our jail and our treatment of our immigrant neighbors. On a personal level, my students and patients will be safer in Cobb with Jimmy as our new Sheriff” said Howard.

Howard represents Post 2 on the school board, which includes Osborne, Campbell and Cobb Horizon High Schools, and Campbell, Lindley, Floyd and Griffin Middle Schools.

“Now more than ever we need a leader who will bring a fresh perspective and bold ideas to the Cobb Sheriff’s Office. Jimmy Herndon is the candidate who will advance common humanity for all, invest in mental health resources, and restore our communities’ trust in the Sheriff’s Office. I am proud to support him as our next Sheriff.” said Campbell in endorsing Herndon.

“I met Jimmy early in this election season and knew that his experience, candor about the issues, and desire to improve the Cobb County Sheriff’s department, is exactly what our community needs. I trust that Jimmy is concerned with doing, not what’s easy, but what’s fair and just for our students, educators, parents and all of Cobb County,” said Charisse Davis, who is the school board member for Post 6, which includes Wheeler and Walton high schools and Dickerson, Dodgen and East Cobb middle schools.

“I am in this race for Sheriff to be a protector of the people I serve. As a county we can only become better if we look out after one another and as Sheriff, I will do everything I can to see the young people of our county become educated and involved in our community. The last place I want to see our young people is in the Cobb county jail and to do that it will take a concerted effort in supporting our parents, educators and students,” said Herndon in accepting the endorsements.