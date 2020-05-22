Owens picks up endorsements from elected officials in sheriff’s race

Craig Owens picked up endorsements from three state legislators and an Austell city councilman in his race for the Democratic nomination for sheriff.

State Sen. Michael Rhett, SD-33, Rep. Michael Smith, HD-41, Rep. Teri Anulewicz, HD-42, and Devon Myrick, Austell City Council Ward 2 all endorsed Owens.

Owens is a major in the Cobb County Police Department and commander of Precinct 2 in South Cobb. He is one of three Democratic candidates hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Sheriff Neil Warren in the November election.

“Our county needs a sheriff who will make sure all communities feel respected and protected,” said Sen. Rhett, who represents the Senate district stretching from Fair Oaks and Marietta on the northeast to Austell and Powder Springs on the southwest. “Craig is ready to do the work of building relations between the Sheriff’s office and the community. We need an experienced leader that Cobb County can trust and that leader is Craig Owens.”

“I have witnessed few people like Major Craig Owens who naturally possess passion and tenacity for making government work for the people he serves,” said Smith who represents portions of Marietta and Smyrna. “The progress of Craig’s leadership as Major with the Cobb County Police Department is remarkable. We need Craig to bring that same tenacity and leadership to the Cobb County Sheriff Department as our next sheriff.”

Smyrna area Rep. Teri Anulewicz said, ““It is time for new leadership at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. After a great deal of thought, I am pleased to endorse Major Craig Owens for this role. I am confident that he brings the experience, integrity, and steadiness of character that I believe are critically necessary attributes for our next Sheriff.”

Devon Myrick of the Austell City Council said, “Craig is the leader we need as the next Sheriff for Cobb County. Our local cities such as the City of Austell, need a sheriff with compassion, vision, and experienced leadership. Craig will help move Cobb county forward.”

In accepting the endorsements, Owens wrote, ““I am thrilled to have the support of Cobb’s leading Democratic lawmakers,” said Owens. “Sheriffs’ races don’t always receive much recognition. This is clearly a different time and the stakes are too high to get this wrong. I’m committed to putting the sheriff’s office back on the right path and I’m honored to have the trust of Cobb Democrats.”