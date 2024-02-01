Cobb police report two separate serious injury crashes early this week

According to separate public information releases from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P. Unit) is investigating two separate collisions in which the drivers lost control of their vehicles. Both crashes resulted in serious injuries requiring hospitalization.

The first one occurred Monday, January 29, at around 2:44 a.m. on Hicks Road south of Austell Road. Both the driver and a passenger were seriously injured and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

The accident took place when a red 2020 Mercedes GLB250 was traveling north. The driver lost control and drove off the roadway, striking a tree. The vehicle then overturned into the side yard of a residence.

The second crash occurred on the South Cobb Drive exit ramp from I-285 South on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at around 10:10 p.m.

Investigators report that the driver of a red 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling south on I-285, approaching the exit for South Cobb Drive.

For reasons unknown to investigators at this time, the driver crossed the southbound lanes of I-285 and onto the exit ramp, kept going off the ramp, hit a tree, and spun into a runoff creek.

The driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Both collisions remain under investigation. Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.