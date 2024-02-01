UPDATE: Shooting at McEachern High School in Cobb County

UPDATE: The police asked the media to share that the reunification location for parents of students at McEachern High School will be 2595 New Macland Road (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints). Please also advise to travel from Richard D Sailors Pkwy as New Macland Road south from Macland Road will be closed.

Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department distributed the following public information release:

The Cobb County Police Department is responding to assist the Cobb County School District Police Department at McEachern High School. We have no information to provide at this time other than there is a shelter in place and officers are clearing the campus of an armed intruder. We will provide updates as they are available. Please see statement below from the spokesperson of the Cobb County School District.

“This afternoon, and only moments ago, we can verify two individuals who are not current McEachern students have been shot in a parking lot on our campus. Both individuals appear to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Cobb Schools Police and Cobb County Police have secured the campus and are actively investigating the identities of both individuals and the associated circumstances. The campus is in code red, police are on campus, and for the safety of both students and staff, parents will not be allowed on campus, and buses will not run until the code red is lifted. We will provide an additional update to the public once one is available.”

Advertisement