Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, March 2, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with a high near 62 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a dense fog advisory that is in effect until 10 a.m for visibilities as low as a quarter of a mile. Otherwise, an isolated thunderstorm could produce lightning in far southeast portions of the area today.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Saturday

Areas of fog between 8 a.m and 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Advertisement

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday

Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-02-01 63 33 48 2.2 0 2024-02-02 70 41 55.5 9.5 0 2024-02-03 62 46 54 7.8 0 2024-02-04 50 42 46 -0.3 0.51 2024-02-05 59 42 50.5 4 0.07 2024-02-06 65 40 52.5 5.8 0 2024-02-07 59 37 48 1.1 0 2024-02-08 56 39 47.5 0.4 0 2024-02-09 63 47 55 7.7 0 2024-02-10 66 56 61 13.5 0.06 2024-02-11 68 60 64 16.3 0.59 2024-02-12 61 49 55 7.1 2.25 2024-02-13 57 41 49 0.9 T 2024-02-14 66 37 51.5 3.2 0 2024-02-15 69 41 55 6.5 0 2024-02-16 65 50 57.5 8.7 0 2024-02-17 57 36 46.5 -2.5 0.01 2024-02-18 53 31 42 -7.2 0 2024-02-19 62 39 50.5 1 0 2024-02-20 62 37 49.5 -0.2 0 2024-02-21 66 38 52 2 0 2024-02-22 70 44 57 6.8 0 2024-02-23 68 54 61 10.6 0.18 2024-02-24 66 43 54.5 3.8 0 2024-02-25 64 34 49 -1.9 0 2024-02-26 73 44 58.5 7.3 0 2024-02-27 73 56 64.5 13.1 T 2024-02-28 75 44 59.5 7.8 0.22 2024-02-29 53 38 45.5 -6.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, March 2, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 62 81 in 1951 27 in 1980 Min Temperature M 42 64 in 1997 15 in 1980 Avg Temperature M 52.2 71.0 in 1997 21.0 in 1980 Precipitation M 0.17 2.16 in 1971 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 3.7 in 1942 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 4 in 1942 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 13 44 in 1980 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 6 in 1997 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 49.0 61.9 79.0 in 1997 32.0 in 1890 Avg Min Temperature 40.0 42.2 64.0 in 1997 17.0 in 1914 Avg Temperature 44.5 52.1 71.5 in 1997 26.5 in 1890 Total Precipitation 1.11 0.34 3.11 in 1971 0.00 in 2022 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 4.2 in 2009 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 20 26 76 in 1890 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 13 in 1997 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 58.2 56.3 63.9 in 2017 44.6 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 38.8 37.4 45.8 in 2023 24.0 in 1977 Avg Temperature 48.5 46.9 54.6 in 2023 35.5 in 1977 Total Precipitation 11.43 9.48 19.54 in 2020 3.04 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 1.8 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1789 2119 3464 in 1977 1370 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 2 31 in 2023 0 in 2020

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-01

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-03-01

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-03-01

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-01

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-03-01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”