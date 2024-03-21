Cobb police investigate homicide on Akers Ridge Drive

According to a public information release from Sergeant Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department, the department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at approximately 11:31 p.m. on Akers Ridge Drive.

The victim, 47-year-old William Brown, was found dead from a gunshot wound at the scene when officers arrived. A woman, also suffering from a gunshot wound, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

The investigation was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Unit, and no arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Crimes Against Persons Unit at (770) 499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.