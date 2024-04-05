2024 Art Blooms kicks off at Smith-Gilbert Gardens

Photo courtesy of the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw distributed the following press release about the popular Art Blooms schedule for 2024:

Smith-Gilbert Gardens invites the community to experience selected pieces from the permanent sculpture collection as they’ve never been seen before surrounded by thousands of blooms!

“The annual Art Blooms exhibit at Smith-Gilbert Gardens allows the community to enjoy spring and local art in a beautiful and unique setting,” says Dave Simpson, Executive Director of the Gardens. “Alongside a variety of spring blooms, you can find 12 specially painted wooden eggs, by Cobb County high school seniors, that make up this year’s exhibit. We are thankful to our sponsors and artists who bring extra individuality and beauty to the Gardens during this time of year.”

Art Blooms is an exhibit that spans over two months and includes a series of weekend artist demonstrations and workshops. There will be live demonstrations, performances and behind-the-scenes stories of the artist and sculptures.

April 6: Creative Photography Workshop

April 13: KSU Theatre for Young Audiences: “Opossum and the Season Stone”

April 20: Adult Acrylic Workshop and KSU’s Fabric and Textile Department presents “Bloom,” a garden-inspired fashion event.

April 27: Annual Plant Sale

May 4: “Perspectives”: KSU Master Craftsman Sculpture Exhibit

May 11: Bonsai Study Group with Curator, Rodney Clemons

May 18: Artist Demonstration- Plein Air Painting with Sheena Dickerson and Lorraine Kimsey

May 25: Creative Photography Workshop

Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ permanent sculpture collection features 29 outdoor pieces representing international, national and regional artists. For the duration of the exhibit, the permanent collection will be joined by a temporary outdoor exhibit featuring 12 specially painted wooden eggs, painted by seniors from four Cobb County High Schools. An additional 12 eggs are available to view in the Town Center Community along Noonday Creek Trail.

Art Blooms is supported in part by Town Center Community, Cobb County School Visual Arts Department and Cobb EMC Community Foundation. Additional support is provided by the City of Kennesaw, Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation, North Cobb Library, City of Kennesaw Art and Culture Commission and Kennesaw State University.

Art Blooms is included with regular Garden admission. Weekly Timed Tickets for Art Blooms are now available at www.smithgilbertgardens.com. Select workshops and classes include an additional fee.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30152, houses more than 4,000 species of plants on 17 acres in Kennesaw, GA. United by woodland paths, the gardens consist of separate groupings with individual elements of fascination. These include the Bonsai Exhibit, Paladino Camellia Garden, largest crevice garden in Georgia, and American Conifer Society Reference Garden. The gardens are open Tuesdays through Saturdays 9 AM to 4 PM. For more information, please visit www.smithgilbertgardens.com.