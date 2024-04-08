Cobb Chamber to present Small Businesses of the Year awards at May Marquee Monday

The Cobb Chamber announced it will honor the following businesses as its 2024 Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year:

1885 Grill Manay CPA 41 South Creative Modo Modo Agency About You Family Medicine Operative IQ DeNyse Companies Peachtree Hearing DynamiX Web Design Perfect Image Eclipse Networks Play Essayon Progress Management Proda Technology Great South Metals Riverside EpiCenter GreenMellen Media The Butcher on Whitlock Honeysuckle Biscuits & Bakery The Music Studio Atlanta Instant Imprints The Veterinary Clinic Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team Yalo SpeedPro Marietta

The Cobb Chamber’s Small Business of the Year awards program also includes the Businesses To Watch awards.

According to the press release from the Chamber, “These are businesses that launched three years ago or less and have already achieved substantial growth.”

The 2024 Top 3 Businesses To Watch are:

Advertisement

The Alley Stage

FruiTea Bubbles Café

Wasserman Talent Solutions

The event sponsors are as follows:

Presenting Sponsors, LOUD Security Systems and S.A. White Oil Company; Sponsors for Marquee Monday include Marquee Sponsor, Superior Plumbing and Superior Cooling & Heating; Host Sponsor, Coca-Cola Roxy & Live Nation Special Events; Catering Sponsor, Delaware North; Production Sponsor, Pure Melon; Table Sponsor, Classic Tents & Events; and Networking Sponsor, Bank of America.

All the awards will be presented at the Chamber’s May Marquee on Monday, May 13. Tickets to the breakfast are $50 for Cobb Chamber members and $75 for general admission. Visit www.cobbchamber.org/SBOY for more details and event registration.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors is Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization..

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.

