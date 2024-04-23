Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, with a high near 73 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to areas of frost that will occur across the extreme northeast early this morning.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 23, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 76 91 in 1980 52 in 1901 Min Temperature M 55 66 in 1896 32 in 1986 Avg Temperature M 65.1 77.5 in 1896 45.5 in 1901 Precipitation M 0.12 4.16 in 2018 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2009 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 3 19 in 1901 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 3 13 in 1896 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 74.6 72.9 78.5 in 1967 59.3 in 1901 Avg Min Temperature 54.4 51.5 57.7 in 2015 41.8 in 1907 Avg Temperature 64.5 62.2 67.2 in 1967 50.8 in 1907 Total Precipitation 5.67 2.94 9.50 in 1979 0.11 in 1976 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2022 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 73 105 318 in 1907 16 in 1967 Total CDD (base 65) 69 41 103 in 1896 0 in 1907 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 64.3 62.2 67.6 in 2017 53.9 in 1902 Avg Min Temperature 44.7 42.3 47.7 in 1880 34.3 in 1940 Avg Temperature 54.5 52.2 57.6 in 2017 44.2 in 1940 Total Precipitation 23.97 16.76 32.86 in 1936 7.95 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2034 2506 3785 in 1977 1660 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 79 60 156 in 2012 2 in 1901

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-22

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-22

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-22

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-20

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-20

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”