Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling April 23, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, with a high near 73 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to areas of frost that will occur across the extreme northeast early this morning.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-03-01494044.5-7.41.11
2024-03-02624252-0.2T
2024-03-03704959.57.10
2024-03-046357607.3T
2024-03-056155585.11.02
2024-03-06655660.57.32.36
2024-03-07765364.511.10
2024-03-08665962.58.81.45
2024-03-09695260.56.60.65
2024-03-10614352-2.20
2024-03-11673852.5-1.90
2024-03-127444594.40
2024-03-137547616.10
2024-03-14815266.511.40
2024-03-15726166.511.10.36
2024-03-1675576610.40
2024-03-176753604.10.02
2024-03-18614050.5-5.60
2024-03-19603346.5-9.80
2024-03-207442581.40
2024-03-217751647.20
2024-03-22655660.53.40.25
2024-03-23695059.52.20.04
2024-03-24654354-3.50
2024-03-25644755.5-2.30
2024-03-26625357.5-0.50.72
2024-03-27745363.55.2T
2024-03-286850590.50
2024-03-29724357.5-1.20
2024-03-3077496340
2024-03-318056688.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 23, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7691 in 198052 in 1901
Min TemperatureM5566 in 189632 in 1986
Avg TemperatureM65.177.5 in 189645.5 in 1901
PrecipitationM0.124.16 in 20180.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.0T in 20090.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M319 in 19010 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M313 in 18960 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature74.672.978.5 in 196759.3 in 1901
Avg Min Temperature54.451.557.7 in 201541.8 in 1907
Avg Temperature64.562.267.2 in 196750.8 in 1907
Total Precipitation5.672.949.50 in 19790.11 in 1976
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 20220.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)73105318 in 190716 in 1967
Total CDD (base 65)6941103 in 18960 in 1907
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature64.362.267.6 in 201753.9 in 1902
Avg Min Temperature44.742.347.7 in 188034.3 in 1940
Avg Temperature54.552.257.6 in 201744.2 in 1940
Total Precipitation23.9716.7632.86 in 19367.95 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)203425063785 in 19771660 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)7960156 in 20122 in 1901

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-22
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-22
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-22
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-20
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-20

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

