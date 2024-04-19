Kennesaw State supporters exceed expectations during first Giving Day event

This article by Gary Tanner first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website

More than 1,000 people and organizations donated $142,593 during Kennesaw State University’s inaugural Giving Day fundraising event.

Supporters rained gifts on KSU to support a wide range of programs and activities, contributing more than seven times the $20,000 goal.

“KSU Giving Day set a new standard of what alumni and friends of Kennesaw State can accomplish together,” said Lance Burchett, vice president for University Advancement and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “There is a palpable, burgeoning culture of philanthropy blossoming at KSU — enriching our students, faculty and the greater community. I humbly thank the more than 1,000 Giving Day donors for investing in our collective future.”

Donations during Giving Day, which ended Thursday at 5 p.m., came from students, alumni, faculty, staff, retirees, and community supporters. Gifts came in from not only Georgia, but more than 20 other states.

Giving Day was celebrated both online and in-person with social media posts containing #KSUGivingDay receiving more than 800,000 impressions and with events acclaiming the fundraiser being held on the Kennesaw and Marietta campuses.

Sixteen areas on campus each championed various giving priorities during Giving Day, which provided donors an opportunity to give directly to programs of their choice. Each of KSU’s colleges, alumni affinity groups, athletics and more benefited from their participation.

The event was organized by Savannah Lockman, director of annual giving in the Office of Alumni and Constituent Engagement.

“It has been so exciting to reflect on the inaugural Giving Day at KSU,” she said. “Thank you to our incredible community for rallying together, igniting generosity, and accomplishing something we’ve never done before. Your support paves the way for our students to soar to new heights.”

The advent of Giving Day comes amid KSU’s largest ever fundraising effort The Campaign for Kennesaw State that runs through 2027 and is expected to raise more than $200 million.

