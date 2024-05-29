Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, May 29, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, with a high near 84 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 58 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 29, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 84 97 in 1941 61 in 1997 Min Temperature M 65 74 in 1914 49 in 1984 Avg Temperature M 74.5 85.5 in 1914 57.0 in 1997 Precipitation M 0.12 4.40 in 1948 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 8 in 1997 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 10 21 in 1914 0 in 2005 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 83.1 80.9 86.4 in 1962 73.1 in 1917 Avg Min Temperature 65.7 61.0 66.5 in 2019 52.8 in 1954 Avg Temperature 74.4 71.0 76.0 in 2019 63.2 in 1954 Total Precipitation 2.95 3.31 9.94 in 2003 0.21 in 1962 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 22 117 in 1917 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 271 195 331 in 2019 54 in 1976 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 68.5 66.5 70.7 in 2017 58.9 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 49.3 46.6 51.1 in 1880 39.1 in 1940 Avg Temperature 58.9 56.5 60.8 in 2017 49.5 in 1940 Total Precipitation 26.98 20.94 38.95 in 1929 10.91 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2542 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 379 278 460 in 2012 93 in 1976

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-28

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-28

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-28

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-27

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-26

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”