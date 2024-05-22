Cupid, Sheffield win commanding leads in Cobb BOC primaries, with runoff likely in District 2

With the unofficial results in for Cobb County Board of Commissioners races, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, and District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield have substantial and insurmountable leads in their primary races against challengers Shelia Edwards and Yashica Marshall.

Cupid will face Republican candidate Kay Morgan in November in this increasingly Democratic county. Morgan was unopposed in her bid for the GOP nomination.

Cupid, the incumbent BOC Chairwoman received 69.45 percent of the vote to 30.55 percent for challenger Edwards.

Cupid won every precinct in the unofficial election morning count, as the screenshot of the election precinct map below shows (Cupid’s precincts are color-coded in blue):

Sheffield performed even better in the overall unofficial count, netting 73.91 percent of the vote to Marshall’s 26.09 percent and winning every precinct in District 4. The screenshot of the precinct map below is color-coded green for precincts in the south Cobb district that Sheffield won.

No Republican ran in heavily Democratic District 4, making Sheffield the presumptive winner of the seat in this electoral cycle.

The District 2 race had no candidate with a majority of the vote. The seat was vacated by Commissioner Jerica Richardson who left in her unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Congressional District 6. Rep. Lucy McBath won that race decisively.

Former Cobb school board member Jaha Howard received the most votes, netting 33.02 percent of the total. The ranking after that is Taniesha Whorton with 24.9 percent, Former state Representative Erick Allen with 23.12 percent, Kevin Redmon with 11.28 percent, and Will Costa with 7.67 percent.

The likelihood is that the runoff will be between Howard and Whorton. The gap between Whorton and third-place Erick Allen is 206 votes with 100 percent of precincts in.

The winner of the runoff will face Republican Pamela Reardon in the general election, but there is uncertainty about how the District seat will be handled due to the legal dispute between Cobb County and the Georgia legislature over Cobb County’s use of the “home rule” map of the district.