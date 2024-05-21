Mableton to hold multi-day celebration of its first year as an incorporated city

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens submitted the following announcement about a celebration of Mableton’s first year as a city:

Mayor Michael Owens, along with the City Council, announces a celebration marking the culmination of the first year as an incorporated city. From Thursday, May 30, to Sunday, June 2, 2024, residents and visitors alike are invited to join the City and partners for a series of exciting events and festivities that showcase the vibrancy and spirit of our community.

This multi-day celebration will kick off on Thursday, May 30, with the Inaugural Mableton Classic Golf Tournament at Dogwood Golf Course. Local golf enthusiasts will have the opportunity to compete for the Mayor’s Cup and the Mableton City Championship in a friendly yet competitive atmosphere.

On Friday, May 31, the mayor, council members, and the Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County will gather with seniors from across the city at the Lions Club South Cobb Community Center for the Living Legends Seniors’ Brunch. This special event will honor the wisdom and contributions of our senior citizens, featuring music, special guests, and heartfelt tributes.

Saturday, June 1, will feature the main highlight of our anniversary celebration with the Mableton Day Festival. The day will commence with a one-mile Friends & Family Fun Run, with medals and trophies for youth participants, followed by a carnival-themed festival at Mableton Town Square. Attendees can look forward to an array of activities, including a kids’ zone, interactive games, community vendor booths, delicious food trucks and treats, live music and entertainment, and a captivating car show.

The anniversary weekend will conclude on Sunday, June 2, with an invitation from the Mableton faith community to commence special celebrations during their services. These services will offer moments of reflection and gratitude as faith leaders from across the city come together to give thanks for our city’s first year of existence.

For more information about the 1st Year Anniversary Celebration of the City of Mableton, including event details and how to get involved as a participant, sponsor, or volunteer, please visit our website at www.mableton.gov/events