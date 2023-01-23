Mableton District 3 City Council candidate disqualified

Cobb County distributed the following public information release:

“Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler says a candidate who qualified for the Mableton municipal election has been removed from the ballot after his qualifying fee payment was returned for insufficient funds.



“Paul Chukelu had qualified for Mableton Council District 3. Eveler says Mr. Chukelu has until February 3 to prove that the returned check was a bank error. If he does not, his name will not appear on the March 21 municipal election ballot.”