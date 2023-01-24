Another Mableton candidate removed from the ballot over a returned check

Another candidate for office in the City of Mableton was removed from the ballot due to a returned check. This is the second candidate to be disqualified for that reason.

The county distributed the following public information release:

“Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler says a candidate who qualified for the Mableton municipal election has been removed from the ballot after his qualifying fee payment was returned for insufficient funds.



“Henry Okafor had qualified for Mableton Mayor. Eveler says Mr. Okafor has until February 3 to prove that the returned check was a bank error. If he does not, his name will not appear on the March 21 municipal election ballot.”

Advertisement