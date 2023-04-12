Owens receives endorsement from Sheriff Craig Owens, District 1 Councilman-elect Ron Davis in his mayoral bid for Mableton

Dr. Michael Owens picked up another two significant endorsements in his bid to be the first mayor of the new City of Mableton in the runoff April 18. Owen faces Aaron Carman after neither received the majority of votes in the March election.

Owens had previously netted the endorsements of two of his former mayoral rivals, Latonia Long and Michael Murphy, in addition to the endorsement of former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes.

Sheriff Craig Owens said in the press release for the endorsements, “Mableton needs a strong leader to shepherd in a new city government built on a strong foundation. Michael Owens is the right person for the job. He will roll up his sleeves and work collaboratively to secure Mableton’s future. I encourage all registered voters in Mableton to participate in the democratic process and join me in voting in the runoff election for Michael Owens.”

Davis said, “I am ecstatic to endorse Michael Owens as Mayor for Mableton. Michael is a consensus builder who knows how to bring people together, which is what we need. We are at a crossroads regarding our new city. We can choose to stand tall for Mableton and move our community forward in a constructive manner for the citizens that live here, or we can create silos and dissension before we start. I choose moving forward, I choose Mableton, I choose Michael Owens.”

“Thank you Craig and Ron for your support and your endorsements. We are knocking on doors and making phone calls to get people back out to vote in the runoff. Knowing that I have the support of two strong leaders in our community inspires me to work even harder as we push toward the finish line,” said Owens in the press release announcing the endorsements. “As I have said before, once I am elected Mayor, my singular goal will be to make Mableton the best city in Cobb and in Georgia to live, work, play, and visit. With citizens and other elected officials by my side that share this goal, we will work efficiently, strategically, and harmoniously toward that goal. Together we will move Mableton to a high level of success and obtain the best quality of life possible for the people that call this community home.”

Early voting is already underway at the following times and locations:

Mable House Arts Center



*Drop box 5239 Floyd Rd. SW

Mableton, GA 30126 April 10 – April 14

Monday – Friday

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. South Cobb Community Center



*Drop box 620 Lions Club Dr.

Mableton, GA 30126 April 10 – April 14

Monday – Friday

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.