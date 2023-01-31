Hot Topics

31 candidates qualify for Mableton mayor and 6 city council seats by the Friday deadline

a screenshot of the six districts in Mableon, with 1,2,3 to the south, 4, 5, 6 to the north

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 21, 2023

Here are the candidates who qualified to run for office in the City of Mableton before yesterday’s 4:30 p.m. qualifying deadline.

The election will be held March 21, 2023.

Since not all candidates filled out contact information (phone, mailing address, email) we deleted those columns on our table, but you can get the complete information as provided by the candidates by following this link to the original PDF. Also, as we gather information about both the positions and backgrounds on the candidates, the Courier will provide regular information in the runup to the election.

In total there are six candidates for mayor, two candidates for District 1, three candidates for District 2, six candidates for District 3, eight candidates for District 4, four candidates for District 5 and two candidates in District 6.

MayorAaron CarmanSales
Manager/ IT
Sales		www.carmanf
ormableton.co
m
MayorCharles FordAttorney/
Public
Defender Fulton County		Not Provided
MayorLaTonia LongPublic Policy ManagerNot Provided
MayorMichael MurphyBusiness ownerNot Provided
MayorHenry Uche
Okafor		Boxing
Coach/ Rev.		Not Provided
MayorMichael OwensCyber
Security Executive		owensformabl
eton.com
District 1Ron S. DavisConsultant/Semi-retiredNot Provided
District 1DeBorah JohnsonFinance, Travel and LaborerNot Provided
District 2Monica Evette
Delancy		Educator/
Non-Profit
Executive		Not Provided
District 2Dami OladapoIT Strategy/
Operations
Manager		Damiformabl
eton.com
District 2Kisha N. ScottMerchant, MarketerNot Provided
District 3Victor ArnoldPersonal TrainerNot Provided

District 3		Paul ChukeluPhysicianNot Provided
District 3Keisha JeffcoatMilitary Veteran, VP Senior Product ManagerNot Provided

District 3		Barry Tyler KrebsSalesN/A
District 3Yashica MarshallAttorneyymarshallfor
mableton.com
District 3William WilsonCity Council,Not Provided

District 4		Jennifer AnthonyEducatorNot Provided

District 4		Patricia J. AuchAnalytical
Chemist/Regulatory Affairs		mabletonfory
ou.com

District 4		Cassandra Lynn
Brown		IT SalesNot Provided
District 4Heidi DasingerBusiness
Development Manager		heidi4mableto
n.com
City Council,
District 4		Robert GrahamParamedicgraham2023.o
rg
City Council,
District 4		Shanequa E.
Moore		Chief
Executive
Officer		Not Provided
City Council,
District 4		Brian PatrickBusiness
Owner		www.electbri
anpatrick.com
City Council,
District 4		Robb PendletonAssociate
Casting
Director		robbpendleto
ncitycouncil.c
om
District 5Cheryl DavisState of
Georgia		Not Provided
District 5Chijioke EbbisAffordable Housing Regional Asset ManagerNot Provided
District 5Stephanie Joy
Loose		Certified
Public
Accountant		Not Provided
District 5TJ FergusonIT Sales
Architect		tj4mableton.c
om
District 6Debora HerndonLegal Practice
Specialist		Not Provided

District 6		Ricky DickensBusinessNot Provided

Background information

Here is background information excerpted from an earlier article we wrote:

How many residents does the new city have?

First, by Cobb County standards this is a big city, the largest in the county. While the Census-designated Place (CDP) only has around 40,000 people, the boundaries of the new city will be much larger than the CDP, with an estimated 77,000 people.

By comparison, the City of Marietta has an estimated 61,497 citizens, and Smyrna 55, 685 residents.

What governmental structure will the city have?

The city will be governed by a mayor and six council members. Each of those officials will serve four-year terms.

Under the state’s legislation for the new city:

No person shall be eligible to serve as  mayor or councilmember unless that person is at least 21 years of age or older on the date of  qualification, and shall have been a resident of the area encompassed by the corporate boundaries of the city for at least 12 months immediately prior to the date of his or her  election.

“Additionally, no person shall be eligible to serve as councilmember unless that  person shall have been a resident of the district for which he or she seeks election for a period  of at least 12 months immediately prior to his or her election.”

Both city council members and the mayor are term-limited to three consecutive terms.

How much do the mayor and city council member make?

The salary for the mayor will be $30,000, and for city council members will be $20,000. But the city council has the power to change that later.

What other city positions will there be?

The legislation provides for the appointment of a city manager to handle day-to-day operations of the city, a municipal court and its judge, a city attorney, and a city clerk.

The city council and mayor will have broad powers to hire other city staff as needed.

When will regular elections be held?

The first election will be held on the third Tuesday in March, 2023, which will be March 21. Regular elections for the Mayor and council districts will be staggered after that, with the first term for the mayor and districts 1, 3, and 5 expiring in 2027, and for districts 2, 4 and 6 in 2025. After that it continues at 4-year intervals on a staggered basis much like other Cobb cities.

When will their terms start?

The elected officials will take office the Monday after their election is certified.

Do political parties play a role in the elections?

No. The races for mayor and city council in the City of Mableton will be nonpartisan.

Will taxes go up?

The legislation under which the city is being formed grants the right of the city council to set a millage rate on property values. Whether they do it or not depends on the council itself.

What are the district boundaries within the city?

Here is a screenshot of the district maps from the Cobb County website (follow this link to see the original):

