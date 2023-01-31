31 candidates qualify for Mableton mayor and 6 city council seats by the Friday deadline

Here are the candidates who qualified to run for office in the City of Mableton before yesterday’s 4:30 p.m. qualifying deadline.

The election will be held March 21, 2023.

Since not all candidates filled out contact information (phone, mailing address, email) we deleted those columns on our table, but you can get the complete information as provided by the candidates by following this link to the original PDF. Also, as we gather information about both the positions and backgrounds on the candidates, the Courier will provide regular information in the runup to the election.

In total there are six candidates for mayor, two candidates for District 1, three candidates for District 2, six candidates for District 3, eight candidates for District 4, four candidates for District 5 and two candidates in District 6.

Mayor Aaron Carman Sales

Manager/ IT

Sales www.carmanf

ormableton.co

m Mayor Charles Ford Attorney/

Public

Defender Fulton County Not Provided Mayor LaTonia Long Public Policy Manager Not Provided Mayor Michael Murphy Business owner Not Provided Mayor Henry Uche

Okafor Boxing

Coach/ Rev. Not Provided Mayor Michael Owens Cyber

Security Executive owensformabl

eton.com District 1 Ron S. Davis Consultant/Semi-retired Not Provided District 1 DeBorah Johnson Finance, Travel and Laborer Not Provided District 2 Monica Evette

Delancy Educator/

Non-Profit

Executive Not Provided District 2 Dami Oladapo IT Strategy/

Operations

Manager Damiformabl

eton.com District 2 Kisha N. Scott Merchant, Marketer Not Provided District 3 Victor Arnold Personal Trainer Not Provided

District 3 Paul Chukelu Physician Not Provided District 3 Keisha Jeffcoat Military Veteran, VP Senior Product Manager Not Provided

District 3 Barry Tyler Krebs Sales N/A District 3 Yashica Marshall Attorney ymarshallfor

mableton.com District 3 William Wilson City Council, Not Provided

District 4 Jennifer Anthony Educator Not Provided

District 4 Patricia J. Auch Analytical

Chemist/Regulatory Affairs mabletonfory

ou.com

District 4 Cassandra Lynn

Brown IT Sales Not Provided District 4 Heidi Dasinger Business

Development Manager heidi4mableto

n.com City Council,

District 4 Robert Graham Paramedic graham2023.o

rg City Council,

District 4 Shanequa E.

Moore Chief

Executive

Officer Not Provided City Council,

District 4 Brian Patrick Business

Owner www.electbri

anpatrick.com City Council,

District 4 Robb Pendleton Associate

Casting

Director robbpendleto

ncitycouncil.c

om District 5 Cheryl Davis State of

Georgia Not Provided District 5 Chijioke Ebbis Affordable Housing Regional Asset Manager Not Provided District 5 Stephanie Joy

Loose Certified

Public

Accountant Not Provided District 5 TJ Ferguson IT Sales

Architect tj4mableton.c

om District 6 Debora Herndon Legal Practice

Specialist Not Provided

District 6 Ricky Dickens Business Not Provided

Background information

Here is background information excerpted from an earlier article we wrote:

How many residents does the new city have?

First, by Cobb County standards this is a big city, the largest in the county. While the Census-designated Place (CDP) only has around 40,000 people, the boundaries of the new city will be much larger than the CDP, with an estimated 77,000 people.

By comparison, the City of Marietta has an estimated 61,497 citizens, and Smyrna 55, 685 residents.

What governmental structure will the city have?

The city will be governed by a mayor and six council members. Each of those officials will serve four-year terms.

Under the state’s legislation for the new city:

“No person shall be eligible to serve as mayor or councilmember unless that person is at least 21 years of age or older on the date of qualification, and shall have been a resident of the area encompassed by the corporate boundaries of the city for at least 12 months immediately prior to the date of his or her election.

“Additionally, no person shall be eligible to serve as councilmember unless that person shall have been a resident of the district for which he or she seeks election for a period of at least 12 months immediately prior to his or her election.”

Both city council members and the mayor are term-limited to three consecutive terms.

How much do the mayor and city council member make?

The salary for the mayor will be $30,000, and for city council members will be $20,000. But the city council has the power to change that later.

What other city positions will there be?

The legislation provides for the appointment of a city manager to handle day-to-day operations of the city, a municipal court and its judge, a city attorney, and a city clerk.

The city council and mayor will have broad powers to hire other city staff as needed.

When will regular elections be held?

The first election will be held on the third Tuesday in March, 2023, which will be March 21. Regular elections for the Mayor and council districts will be staggered after that, with the first term for the mayor and districts 1, 3, and 5 expiring in 2027, and for districts 2, 4 and 6 in 2025. After that it continues at 4-year intervals on a staggered basis much like other Cobb cities.

When will their terms start?

The elected officials will take office the Monday after their election is certified.

Do political parties play a role in the elections?

No. The races for mayor and city council in the City of Mableton will be nonpartisan.

Will taxes go up?

The legislation under which the city is being formed grants the right of the city council to set a millage rate on property values. Whether they do it or not depends on the council itself.

What are the district boundaries within the city?

Here is a screenshot of the district maps from the Cobb County website (follow this link to see the original):