Broady loses to primary challenger Allen in Cobb DA race

With the unofficial results in, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. has apparently been unseated in the Democratic Primary by challenger Sonja Allen. Since there is no Republican challenger for the position, Allen will be the new presumptive DA.

Allen received 54.71 percent of the vote, while Broady netted 45.29 percent.

Broady ran strongest in East Cobb, Marietta, Clarkdale, portions of West Cobb, and Vinings, while Allen dominated other parts of the county. The screenshot of the color-coded map below shows Allen’s precincts in blue and Broady’s in green.

Allen is a Fulton County deputy DA, and in a recent forum, criticized Broady’s handling of shootings by police and his decision not to retry Justin Ross Harris for the death of his 22-month-old child, who died of hyperthermia in a hot car.

Allen was also a critic of Broady’s use of grand juries in indictments. At the same forum, Allen said she would “revamp how officer shooting cases are presented to grand juries and investigated. Those cases would go through a process. That is what I do, a majority of my time at the district attorney’s office in Fulton. We get those cases and we start the investigation all over again.”

Both candidates have been advocates of “restorative justice,” the use of nonpunitive means of prosecuting cases when deemed appropriate (for example, accountability courts).