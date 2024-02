Mableton voters take note: your voting location might have changed

Along with changes to the names of Mableton precincts, polling locations also underwent modifications to align precincts and voting locations with the Mableton district boundaries.

Those changes are reflected in the My Voter Page, so you should consult that site before election day for authoritative information on where you should vote. The My Voter Page is useful for finding out if your registration is active, for looking at sample ballots, and for finding out what districts you are in at all levels of government. It will also display your voting location.

Cobb Elections Director Tate Fall wrote the Courier in an email, “Anyone whose polling place has changed will receive a yellow postcard in the mail from our office by the end of this month letting them know about the change.”

Here is a table of Cobb County precincts and poll locations for quick reference, but still, the most reliable way for you to find out where to vote is to consult the My Voter Page.

PRECINCT PREC

CODE ADDRESS ACWORTH 1A AC1A NORTHSTAR CHURCH, 3413 BLUE SPRINGS RD, KENNESAW GA 30144 ACWORTH 1B AC1B ACWORTH COMMUNITY CENTER, 4361 CHEROKEE ST, ACWORTH GA 30101 ACWORTH 1C AC1C NORTH COBB SENIOR CENTER, 3900 S MAIN ST, ACWORTH GA 30101 ADDISON 01 (NEW) AD01 (NEW) KULTURE EVENT CENTER, 2932 CANTON RD STE 290, MARIETTA GA 30060 AUSTELL 1A

Muni and County AU1A COLLAR PARK COMMUNITY CENTER, 2625 JOE JERKINS BLVD, AUSTELL GA 30106 AUSTELL 1B

County Only AU1B LOVE BRIDGE CHURCH, 5991 LOVE ST, AUSTELL GA 30168 BAKER 01 BK01 SUMMIT BAPTIST CHURCH, 4310 MOON STATION LN, ACWORTH GA 30101 BELLS FERRY 02 BF02 CHRIST WORSHIP CENTER, 3393 CANTON RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 BELLS FERRY 03 BF03 TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1815 BLACKWELL RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 BELLS FERRY 04 BF04 SHILOH HILLS BAPTIST CHURCH, 75 HAWKINS STORE RD NW, KENNESAW GA 30144 BIG SHANTY 01 (NEW) BG01 (NEW) GREERS CHAPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1848 GREERS CHAPEL RD NW, KENNESAW GA 30144 BIG SHANTY 02 BG02 TOWNE VIEW BAPTIST CHURCH, 950 SHILOH RD NW, KENNESAW GA 30144 BIRNEY 01 BR01 BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 760 HURT RD, SMYRNA GA 30082 BLACKWELL 01 BW01 NORTHEAST COBB COMMUNITY CENTER, 3100 JAYCEE DR, MARIETTA GA 30062 CHALKER 01 CK01 GRACE CHURCH AT TOWN CENTER, 3005 RING RD NW, KENNESAW GA 30144 CHATTAHOOCHEE 01 CA01 THE PACES FOUNDATION INC, 2730 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE, SMYRNA GA 30080 CHEATHAM HILL 02 CH02 MERCY HILL CHURCH, 287 MT CALVARY RD, MARIETTA GA 30064 CHEATHAM HILL 03 CH03 CHEATHAM HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 1350 JOHN WARD RD, MARIETTA GA 30064 CHESTNUT RIDGE 01 CR01 CHESTNUT RIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 2663 JOHNSON FERRY RD, MARIETTA GA 30062 CLARKDALE 01 (NEW) CL01 (NEW) REFUGE COMMUNITY CHURCH, 4699 EWING RD, AUSTELL GA 30106 CLARKDALE 02 CL02 SPIRIT LIFE CHURCH OF GOD, 4889 HILL RD, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 DAVIS 01 DV01 MOUNTAIN VIEW UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2300 JAMERSON RD, MARIETTA GA

30066 DICKERSON 01 DC01 GRACE RESURRECTION METHODIST CHURCH, 1200 INDIAN HILLS PKWY, MARIETTA

GA 30068 DOBBINS 01 DI01 WINDY HILL COMMUNITY CENTER, 1885 ROSWELL ST SE, SMYRNA GA 30080 DOBBINS 02

(NEW) DI02 (NEW) COBB COUNTY ADULT EDUCATION CENTER, 1595 HAWTHORNE AVE SE, SMYRNA GA 30080 DODGEN 01 DO01 THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF ST PETER AND ST PAUL, 1795 JOHNSON FERRY RD, MARIETTA GA 30062 DOWELL 01 DL01 DOWELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 2121 W SANDTOWN RD, MARIETTA GA 30062 DURHAM 01 DU01 DURHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL, 2891 MARS HILL RD, ACWORTH GA 30101 EAST PIEDMONT 01 (NEW) EP01 (NEW) SHADY GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH, 1654 BELLS FERRY RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 EASTSIDE 01 EA01 CONGREGATION ETZ CHAIM, 1190 INDIAN HILLS PKWY, MARIETTA GA 30068 EASTSIDE 02 EA02 EASTSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH, 2450 LOWER ROSWELL RD NE, MARIETTA GA 30067 ELIZABETH 01 EL01 COBB EMC, 1000 EMC PKWY, MARIETTA GA 30060 ELIZABETH 02 EL02 COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2881 CANTON RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 ELIZABETH 03 EL03 PIEDMONT ROAD CHURCH OF CHRIST, 1630 PIEDMONT RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 ELIZABETH 04 EL04 GRACELIFE CHURCH, 1083 ALLGOOD RD NE, MARIETTA GA 30062 ELIZABETH 05 EL05 SANDY PLAINS BAPTIST CHURCH, 2825 SANDY PLAINS RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 FAIR OAKS 02 FO02 CHRIST ANGLICAN CHURCH, 844 SMYRNA POWDER SPRINGS RD, MARIETTA GA 30060 FAIR OAKS 04 FO04 TEMPLO DE LA TRINIDAD, 511 CHURCH RD SW, MARIETTA GA 30060 PRECINCT PREC CODE ADDRESS FORD 01 FR01 FORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 1345 MARS HILL RD, ACWORTH GA 30101 FREY 01 FY01 WEST COBB REGIONAL LIBRARY, 1750 DENNIS KEMP LN, KENNESAW GA 30152 FULLERS PARK 01 FP01 FULLERS RECREATION CENTER, 3499 ROBINSON RD, MARIETTA GA 30068 GARRISON MILL 01 GM01 UNITY NORTH ATLANTA CHURCH, 4255 SANDY PLAINS RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 GRITTERS 01 GT01 CROSSVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH, 1100 PIEDMONT RD NE, MARIETTA GA 30066 HARRISON 01 HR01 HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL, 4500 DUE WEST RD, KENNESAW GA 30152 HAYES 01 HY01 HAYES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 1501 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD, KENNESAW GA 30152 HIGHTOWER 01 HT01 SHALLOWFORD CHURCH, 3662 SHALLOWFORD RD, MARIETTA GA 30062 KELL 01 KL01 KELL HIGH SCHOOL, 4770 LEE WATERS RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 KEMP 01 KP01 DUE WEST METHODIST CHURCH, 3956 DUE WEST RD, MARIETTA GA 30064 KEMP 02 KP02 WEST COBB CHURCH, 1245 VILLA RICA RD, MARIETTA GA 30064 KEMP 03 KP03 BURNT HICKORY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5145 DUE WEST RD, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 KENNESAW 1A KE1A KENNESAW UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1801 BEN KING RD, KENNESAW GA 30144 KENNESAW 2A KE2A NEW BEGINNINGS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2975 COBB PKWY NW, KENNESAW GA 30152 KENNESAW 3A KE3A BEN ROBERTSON COMMUNITY CENTER, 2753 WATTS DR, KENNESAW GA 30144 KENNESAW 4A KE4A KENNESAW FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 2958 N MAIN ST, KENNESAW GA 30144 KENNESAW 5A KE5A LEGACY PARK CLUBHOUSE, 4201 LEGACY PARK CIR, KENNESAW GA 30144 LASSITER 01 LA01 PILGRIMAGE UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 3755 SANDY PLAINS RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 LOST MOUNTAIN 01 LM01 WEST COBB SENIOR SERVICES CENTER, 4915 DALLAS HWY, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 LOST MOUNTAIN 02 LM02 LOST MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL, 700 OLD MOUNTAIN RD, KENNESAW GA 30152 LOST MOUNTAIN 03 LM03 BOOTS WARD RECREATION CENTER, 4845 DALLAS HWY, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 LOST MOUNTAIN 04 (TEMP) LM04 (TEMP) MCCLURE MIDDLE SCHOOL, 3660 OLD STILESBORO RD, KENNESAW GA 30152 MABLETON 1A MA1A TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 821 S GORDON RD SW, AUSTELL GA 30168 MABLETON 1B MA1B RIVERSIDE EPICENTER, 135 RIVERSIDE PKWY, AUSTELL GA 30168 MABLETON 2A MA2A IMPACT WORSHIP CENTER, 6925 MABLETON PKWY, MABLETON GA 30126 MABLETON 2B MA2B CITY VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 285 S GORDON RD, MABLETON GA 30126 MABLETON 3A MA3A MABLETON BANQUET HALL, 6114 MABLETON PKWY, MABLETON GA 30126 MABLETON 3B MA3B SOUTH COBB COMMUNITY CENTER, 620 LIONS CLUB DR, MABLETON GA 30126 MABLETON 3C MA3C LINDLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL, 50 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY, MABLETON GA 30126 MABLETON 4A MA4A FLOYD MIDDLE SCHOOL, 4803 FLOYD RD, MABLETON GA 30126 MABLETON 4B MA4B SOUTH COBB REGIONAL LIBRARY, 805 CLAY RD, MABLETON GA 30126 MABLETON 4C MA4C THOMPSON COMMUNITY CENTER, 555 NICKAJACK RD SE, MABLETON GA 30126 MABLETON 5A MA5A CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH OF AUSTELL, 4780 FLINT HILL RD, AUSTELL GA 30106 MABLETON 5B MA5B MABLETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 5220 CHURCH ST, MABLETON GA 30126 MABLETON 6A MA6A FLOYD ROAD BAPTIST CHURCH, 3996 FLOYD RD, AUSTELL GA 30106 MABLETON 6B MA6B C FREEMAN POOLE SENIOR CENTER, 4025 S HURT RD, SMYRNA GA 30082 MABRY 01 MB01 HOPE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 4101 SANDY PLAINS RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 MACLAND 01 MC01 MCEACHERN MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 4075 MACLAND RD, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 MARIETTA 1A MR1A BRIDGE POINTE CHURCH, 285 VICTORY DR, MARIETTA GA 30060 MARIETTA 2A MR2A MARIETTA HIGH SCHOOL, 1171 WHITLOCK AVE, MARIETTA GA 30064 MARIETTA 2B MR2B SENIOR WELLNESS CENTER, 1150 POWDER SPRINGS ST, MARIETTA GA 30064 MARIETTA 3A (NEW) MR3A (NEW) SWITZER LIBRARY, 266 ROSWELL ST NE, MARIETTA GA 30060 MARIETTA 3B MR3B MISSIONARY CHURCH ASSEMBLY OF GOD, 1021 OREGON TRL, MARIETTA GA 30008 MARIETTA 4A MR4A MAPLE AVENUE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 63 MAPLE AVE, MARIETTA GA 30064 PRECINCT PREC CODE ADDRESS MARIETTA 4B (NEW) MR4B (NEW) LIBERTY CHURCH, 1285 COBB PKWY N, MARIETTA GA 30062 MARIETTA 4C MR4C NEW SALEM BAPTIST CHURCH, 836 NEW SALEM RD NW, KENNESAW GA 30152 MARIETTA 5A MR5A ZION BAPTIST CHURCH, 165 LEMON ST, MARIETTA GA 30060 MARIETTA 5B MR5B TURNER CHAPEL CATHEDRAL, 492 N MARIETTA PKWY, MARIETTA GA 30060 MARIETTA 6A (NEW) MR6A (NEW) KENYAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY CHURCH, 771 ELBERTA DR, MARIETTA GA 30066 MARIETTA 6B MR6B MT PARAN CHURCH OF GOD NORTH, 1700 ALLGOOD RD, MARIETTA GA 30062 MARIETTA 7A MR7A COBB COUNTY CIVIC CENTER, 548 S MARIETTA PKWY, MARIETTA GA 30060 MARS HILL 01 MS01 NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 3737 DALLAS ACWORTH HWY NW, ACWORTH GA 30101 MARS HILL 02 MS02 LIVING HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3450 STILESBORO RD, KENNESAW GA 30152 MCCLESKEY 01 MK01 SHALLOWFORD FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1686 SHALLOWFORD RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 MCCLURE 01 ML01 MCCLURE MIDDLE SCHOOL, 3660 OLD STILESBORO RD, KENNESAW GA 30152 MCEACHERN 01 ME01 CHRISTIAN VILLAGE MINISTRIES, 4665 MACLAND RD, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 MOUNT BETHEL 01 MT01 JOHNSON FERRY BAPTIST CHURCH, 955 JOHNSON FERRY RD, MARIETTA GA 30068 MOUNT BETHEL 03 MT03 EAST COBB GOVERNMENT SERVICE CENTER, 4400 LOWER ROSWELL RD, MARIETTA GA 30068 MOUNT BETHEL 04 MT04 MT BETHEL CHURCH, 4385 LOWER ROSWELL RD, MARIETTA GA 30068 MURDOCK 01 MD01 ATLANTA CHINESE CHRISTIAN CHURCH NORTHWEST, 1837 BILL MURDOCK RD, MARIETTA GA 30062 NICHOLSON 01 NS01 EAST COBB BAPTIST CHURCH, 1940 SHALLOWFORD RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 NICKAJACK 01 NJ01 NICKAJACK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 4555 MAVELL RD, SMYRNA GA 30082 NORTH COBB 01 NC01 COBB VINEYARD CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP, 3602 OLD HWY 41 NW, KENNESAW GA 30144 NORTON PARK 01 NP01 HIGHPOINT CHRISTIAN TABERNACLE, 3269 OLD CONCORD RD SE, SMYRNA GA 30082 OAKDALE 01 OK01 ST THOMAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4300 KING SPRINGS RD, SMYRNA GA 30082 OREGON 01 OR01 LOVINGGOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL, 3825 LUTHER WARD RD, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 OREGON 02 OR02 WORSHIP WITH WONDERS CHURCH, 1887 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW, MARIETTA GA 30064 OREGON 03 OR03 FAIR OAKS RECREATION CENTER, 1465 W BOOTH RD EXT SW, MARIETTA GA 30008 OREGON 04 OR04 TRINITY FELLOWSHIP, 2115 PAIR RD SW, MARIETTA GA 30064 OREGON 05 OR05 MACLAND BAPTIST CHURCH, 3732 MACLAND RD, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 PALMER 01 PR01 CALVARY CHAPEL WOODSTOCK, 50 SHALLOWFORD RD, KENNESAW GA 30144 PINE MOUNTAIN 01 PM01 PINE MOUNTAIN MIDDLE SCHOOL, 2720 PINE MOUNTAIN CIR, KENNESAW GA 30152 PINE MOUNTAIN 02 PM02 BURNT HICKORY CHURCH OF CHRIST, 2330 BURNT HICKORY RD, MARIETTA GA 30064 PITNER 01 PT01 PITNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 4575 WADE GREEN RD, ACWORTH GA 30101 POPE 01 PP01 TIM D LEE SENIOR CENTER, 3332 SANDY PLAINS RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 POST OAK 01 PO01 WESLEY CHAPEL METHODIST CHURCH, 4495 SANDY PLAINS RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 POWDER SPRINGS 1A PS1A GEORGE E FORD CENTER, 4181 ATLANTA ST, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 POWDER SPRINGS 2A PS2A RON ANDERSON BUILDING, 3820 MACEDONIA RD, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 POWDER SPRINGS 3A PS3A FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH POWDER SPRINGS, 4330 N AVE, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 POWERS FERRY 01 PF01 SEWELL MILL LIBRARY AND CULTURAL CENTER, 2051 LOWER ROSWELL RD, MARIETTA GA 30068 ROCKY MOUNT 01 RM01 BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2240 SHALLOWFORD RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 ROSWELL 01 (TEMP) RW01 (TEMP) CATHOLIC CHURCH OF ST ANN, 4905 ROSWELL RD NE, MARIETTA GA 30062 ROSWELL 02 RW02 MT ZION METHODIST CHURCH, 1770 JOHNSON FERRY RD, MARIETTA GA 30062 SANDY PLAINS 01 SA01 HOLY TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2922 SANDY PLAINS RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 SEWELL MILL 01 SM01 TEMPLE KOL EMETH, 1415 OLD CANTON RD, MARIETTA GA 30062 SEWELL MILL 03 SM03 IMMANUEL KOREAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 945 OLD CANTON RD, MARIETTA GA 30068 PRECINCT PREC CODE ADDRESS SHALLOWFORD FALLS 01 SF01 SHALLOWFORD FALLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 3529 LASSITER RD, MARIETTA GA 30062 SIMPSON 01 SI01 MOUNTAIN VIEW REGIONAL LIBRARY, 3320 SANDY PLAINS RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 SMYRNA 1A (NEW) SN1A (NEW) COVENANT CHURCH, 3375 ATLANTA RD SE, SMYRNA GA 30080 SMYRNA 2A SN2A FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF SMYRNA, 1275 CHURCH ST, SMYRNA GA 30080 SMYRNA 3A (TEMP)

Muni and County SN3A (TEMP) SHILOH SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, 810 CHURCH ST NE, SMYRNA GA 30080 SMYRNA 3B County Only SN3B CUMBERLAND COMMUNITY CHURCH, 3059 S COBB DR, SMYRNA GA 30080 SMYRNA 4A (NEW) SN4A (NEW) THE LITTLE COTTAGE, 652 CONCORD RD SE, SMYRNA GA 30082 SMYRNA 5A SN5A IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL DE JESUCRISTO ROCA DE SALVACION, 2720 S COBB DR SE, SMYRNA GA 30080 SMYRNA 6A SN6A AMERICAN LEGION SMYRNA GEORGIA POST 160 INC, 160 LEGION DR, SMYRNA GA 30080 SMYRNA 7A SN7A LIFE CHURCH SMYRNA ASSEMBLY OF GOD, 4100 KING SPRINGS RD, SMYRNA GA 30082 SOPE CREEK 01 SO01 HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3401 LOWER ROSWELL RD, MARIETTA GA 30068 SOPE CREEK 02 SO02 SOPE CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 3320 PAPER MILL RD, MARIETTA GA 30067 SOPE CREEK 03 SO03 LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, 4814 PAPER MILL RD, MARIETTA GA 30067 SWEETWATER 01 SW01 LINKED UP CHURCH, 4331 BROWNSVILLE RD, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 TERRELL MILL 01 TM01 EASTVALLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 2570 LOWER ROSWELL RD, MARIETTA GA 30067 TIMBER RIDGE 01 TR01 CATHOLIC CHURCH OF ST ANN, 4905 ROSWELL RD NE, MARIETTA GA 30062 VAUGHAN 01 VA01 VAUGHAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 5950 NICHOLS RD, POWDER SPRINGS GA 30127 VININGS 01 VG01 VININGS LIBRARY, 4290 PACES FERRY RD, ATLANTA GA 30339 VININGS 02 VG02 TEASLEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 3640 SPRING HILL PKWY, SMYRNA GA 30080 VININGS 03 VG03 KING SPRING BAPTIST CHURCH, 3732 KING SPRINGS RD SE, SMYRNA GA 30080 VININGS 04 VG04 COCHISE RIVERVIEW CLUBHOUSE, 3795 COCHISE DR, ATLANTA GA 30339 WADE GREEN 01

(NEW) WG01

(NEW) CHRIST HARVESTER GLOBAL OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 885 SHILOH RD NW, KENNESAW GA 30144 WADE GREEN 02 WG02 CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 1210 WOOTEN LAKE RD, KENNESAW GA 30144 WILLEO 01 WL01 COBB COMMUNITY CHURCH, 4649 SANDY PLAINS RD, MARIETTA GA 30066 REV. 01/19/2024