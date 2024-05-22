Marietta Public Hearing on FY2025 Proposed Budget will take place June 5

The City of Marietta will hold a Public Hearing on the FY2025 Proposed Budget on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 6:00 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers, 205 Lawrence Street, Marietta, GA.

The general fund budget covers services like police, fire, parks and recreation, code enforcement, planning and development, and public works. The supporting millage rate is 2.788 mills and is expected to remain unchanged.

The FY2025 Proposed Budget totals $420.8 million, including $76.9 million for the general fund, and will take effect July 1, 2024.

Citizens are encouraged to attend the public hearing to hear a budget overview from City staff, ask questions, and provide comments.

The Marietta City Council will consider approving the budget at its meeting on June 12, 2024, at 7:00 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers.

For more information, contact Marietta’s Finance Department/Budget Division at 770-794-5544.

