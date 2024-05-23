Multiple events are scheduled to celebrate Mableton’s first year as a city

Barry Krebs passed along the following announcements distributed by the First Christian Church of Mableton about events organized to celebrate the City of Mableton’s first year. More information is available on the City of Marietta website and from the announcement distributed by Mableton Mayor Michael Owens.

Thursday, May 30th

Inaugural Mableton Classic Golf Tournament

Location: Dogwood Golf Course

Time: 9:00am – 2:30pm

Tee off with us at the Inaugural Mableton Classic Golf Tournament! Compete for the prestigious Mayor’s Cup and the Mableton City Championship. Gather your foursome, and prepare for a day of friendly competition and camaraderie.

Friday, May 31st

Living Legends Senior’s Brunch

Location: South Cobb Community Center

Time: 9:00am – 11:00am

Join Mayor Michael Owens, City Council members, and the Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County for a special Senior’s Brunch honoring members of our community who have worked to make Mableton a better place. Enjoy delightful music, heartfelt tributes, and amazing food as we celebrate the wisdom and contributions of our seniors. This is a free event limited to the first 80 seniors 65+. All ages are welcome to attend.

Saturday, June 1st

The Mableton Day Festival

Location: Mableton Town Square

Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm

The Mableton Day Festival will be our flagship anniversary event and promises to get better every year! We are kicking off the day with a 1 Mile Family & Friends Fun Run followed by a bustling festival featuring vendors, delicious food, performing arts, music, and a captivating car show. Bring your family and friends for a day of joyous celebration in the heart of Mableton. Register below for vendors, sponsors and Family & Friends Run Runners.

Sunday, June 2nd

City Anniversary Worship Across Mableton

Join us in worship and reflection as we celebrate our 1st anniversary at churches across the city. Mableton Pastors and clergy extend a warm invitation to all Mableton residents who wish to participate in these meaningful observances.

