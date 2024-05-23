Gamers, Cosplayers, and Geeks: the Cobb Public Library MiniCon is an event for you!

Image for this article created with DALL-E from ChatGPT

Are you an enthusiast for some aspect of geek culture? Do you need a fix before Dragon-Con? Whether your interest is in cosplay, D&D, retro gaming, or any other thing that marks you as a geek, there’s a free event for you on June 22.

The Cobb County Public Library will hold its fourth annual MiniCon, a free event at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center.

Events will include:

Cosplay Competition, featuring awards for youth, teens, and adults

Pokemon Trivia

Live Musical Performances

Live Theatre

Themed Storytime with a craft for our young guests, followed by a Children’s Costume Parade

TTRPGs like Dungeons & Dragons and Pathfinder, led by our expert Game Masters

Retro Gaming Stations

Free Panels & Workshops

Board Games

Local food trucks “C’est Tou Bon 2 Eat” and “Pelican’s Snowballs”

Artists’ Alley featuring more than 25 Cobb County art vendors

And more!

MiniCon will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center.

According to the announcement on the Library’s website, “This year is shaping up to be our best year yet, and we can’t wait to see you there.”

For more information about MiniCon 2024, email smcc@cobbcounty.org

or call (770) 509-2711, and tag your posts leading up to the event using #MiniCon2024.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link.