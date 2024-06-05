Cobb government participates in cyber threat exercises

Image generated by DALL-E from OpenAI

Several Cobb County departments participated in a set of cybersecurity exercises organized by the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI).

The UASI is a Homeland Security grant program managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The FEMA website states, “This program provides funding to enhance regional preparedness and capabilities in designated high-threat, high-density areas.”

Members of Cobb County Government Information Technology Services, Emergency Management Agency, and 911 Emergency Communications, along with counterparts from the City of Atlanta and Clayton, Cobb, Dekalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett Counties, took part in the training to simulate cyber threats and practice responding to them.

“Cobb County’s involvement in this tabletop exercise underscores our commitment to maintaining robust cybersecurity measures and staying vigilant against potential threats,” said Kimberly Lemley, Cobb County’s Chief Information Officer. “The experience and connections gained from this exercise are instrumental in enhancing our incident response strategies and protecting our county’s infrastructure and data.”

“We are fortunate to have this partnership with UASI and to participate in these collaborative events with our neighboring agencies, which promote cross-organizational collaboration and preparedness,” she said.

