Early-morning crash on I-75 leaves Marietta man seriously injured

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department distributed the following public information release regarding an early-morning single-vehicle accident on I-75 South.

The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) unit is currently investigating a serious injury single-vehicle collision that occurred on June 20, 2024, at approximately 2:55 AM on Interstate 75 Southbound, south of the entrance from Canton Road Connector. The initial on-scene investigation revealed that 40-year-old Bradley Boston of Marietta was driving a 2019 Honda Civic when, for reasons unknown, he traveled across all travel lanes, struck the left-hand median barrier, then traveled across all travel lanes again, and struck the right-hand guard rail. Boston was transported to WellStar Kennestone hospital with serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Officer C. Roper at 770-794-5357.

