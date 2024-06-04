Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 24 to May 31

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

ROAM

3101 COBB PKWY STE 124 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001651

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024

HONG KONG CITY

2142 S COBB DR SE STE D-1 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1330

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4911

Last Inspection Score: 57

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024

BRADLEY’S BAR & GRILL

4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21671

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024

SIRACUSA’S NY PIZZERIA

5350 UNITED DR SE STE 106 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4772

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000041

Last Inspection Score: 76

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024

PANDA GARDEN

4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 201 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8903

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003585

Last Inspection Score: 66

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024

GUSTO!

688 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004743

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024

TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

2937 COBB PKWY SE STE 102 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3519

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004953

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024

STARBUCKS COFFEE #8293

2559 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2543

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5467

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2024

ATL BEST WINGS

5015 FLOYD RD STE 900 MABLETON, GA 30126-1677

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002200

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2024

CINNABON

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 231 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4935

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002238

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2024

MACLAND WINGS AND MORE

4181 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17410C

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2024

SOI 3

2606 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4939

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000305

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2024

WAFFLE HOUSE #1563

1395 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7625

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2024

SOUTH COBB DINER

5850 LOVE ST AUSTELL, GA 30168

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003951

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2024

!!GLOBAL CAFE

550 INTERSTATE PKWY N ATLANTA, GA 30339-5007

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006558

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2024

!!CULTIVATE COFFEE AND BAR