Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from May 24 to May 31

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
ROAM
- 3101 COBB PKWY STE 124 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001651
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024
HONG KONG CITY
- 2142 S COBB DR SE STE D-1 SMYRNA, GA 30080-1330
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4911
- Last Inspection Score: 57
- Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024
BRADLEY’S BAR & GRILL
- 4961 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 117 MARIETTA, GA 30068-4376
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21671
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024
SIRACUSA’S NY PIZZERIA
- 5350 UNITED DR SE STE 106 SMYRNA, GA 30082-4772
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000041
- Last Inspection Score: 76
- Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024
PANDA GARDEN
- 4400 BROWNSVILLE RD STE 201 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-8903
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003585
- Last Inspection Score: 66
- Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024
GUSTO!
- 688 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4627
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004743
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024
TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE
- 2937 COBB PKWY SE STE 102 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3519
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004953
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-30-2024
STARBUCKS COFFEE #8293
- 2559 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2543
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5467
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2024
ATL BEST WINGS
- 5015 FLOYD RD STE 900 MABLETON, GA 30126-1677
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002200
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2024
CINNABON
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 231 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4935
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002238
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2024
MACLAND WINGS AND MORE
- 4181 MARIETTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2642
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17410C
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2024
SOI 3
- 2606 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4939
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000305
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2024
WAFFLE HOUSE #1563
- 1395 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7625
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2024
SOUTH COBB DINER
- 5850 LOVE ST AUSTELL, GA 30168
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003951
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2024
!!GLOBAL CAFE
- 550 INTERSTATE PKWY N ATLANTA, GA 30339-5007
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006558
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 05-28-2024
!!CULTIVATE COFFEE AND BAR
- 455 LEGENDS PL STE 872 ATLANTA, GA 30339-2319
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005537
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2024