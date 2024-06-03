Mableton 5K plus Boy Scout cleanup of Cooper Lake Road

Enthusiastic community volunteer Barry Krebs sent reports and photos from two events in South Cobb: the City of Mableton Fun Run, and

City of Mableton Fun Run

Barry wrote the following report about the City of Mableton Fun Run:

Everyone had a great time at the Mableton Day Fun Run for adults and kids. Congratulations to the first-place adult winner, District 4 City Councilwoman, Patty Auch. The second-place prize went to the City of Mableton Finance Director, Frank Milanzi. After the Fun Run, we had enough energy to line dance to the great music provided by DJ Que Harper from QTV Multimedia. We also appreciate the Sheriff’s Dept for blocking off the traffic. The South Cobb Lions helped sign-in runners, direct the runners while providing them with water.

Boy Scout Troop # 22 Adopt-A-Mile cleanup

Barry also submitted the following report and photos: