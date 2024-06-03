Mableton 5K plus Boy Scout cleanup of Cooper Lake Road

Enthusiastic community volunteer Barry Krebs sent reports and photos from two events in South Cobb: the City of Mableton Fun Run, and
City of Mableton Fun Run
Barry wrote the following report about the City of Mableton Fun Run:
Everyone had a great time at the Mableton Day Fun Run for adults and kids. Congratulations to the first-place adult winner, District 4 City Councilwoman, Patty Auch. The second-place prize went to the City of Mableton Finance Director, Frank Milanzi. After the Fun Run, we had enough energy to line dance to the great music provided by DJ Que Harper from QTV Multimedia.
We also appreciate the Sheriff’s Dept for blocking off the traffic. The South Cobb Lions helped sign-in runners, direct the runners while providing them with water.
Boy Scout Troop # 22 Adopt-A-Mile cleanup
Barry also submitted the following report and photos:
The Boy Scout Troop # 22 did a terrific job conducting their first ever adopt-a-mile litter cleanup of Cooper Lake Road. They removed 17 bags of litter and some debris. After the cleanup, prizes were given out for the most litter collected, weirdest litter found, the biggest item collected and the grossest item found. One of the scout masters stated that he found the weirdest piece of litter. He said it was an invisible piece of litter that eight boy scouts walked by before it became visible again… We had a lot of fun while improving our community. A special “Thank You” to Kelly Russell-Tutty who coordinated the event.
If you or your organization is interested in the adopt-a-mile program, please reach out to Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful.com and she will provide you with all of the details and supplies.