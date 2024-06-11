Plenty of opportunities to celebrate Juneteenth in Cobb County

1900 photo of Juneteenth celebration (public domain)
There are Juneteenth celebrations across Cobb County this weekend.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free.
The U.S. Army arrived and posted a notice informing the population that slavery had been ended during the Civil War with the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation.
In the following decades, the holiday was unofficially expanded in Black communities across the country to mark a day when Black people celebrated the official end of chattel slavery.
President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday last year and Governor Brian Kemp made it a holiday for state employees. The Cobb County government followed suit.
Celebrations in Cobb County include:
- Cobb County NAACP Juneteenth Celebration at Marietta Square, June 14-16 – Celebrate Juneteenth with the Cobb County Branch of the NAACP for its 21st annual Juneteenth Weekend Celebration at Glover Park in the Marietta Square. This vibrant event promises a memorable experience with cultural performances, educational activities, and community spirit.
- Concert on the Green: A Juneteenth Celebration, June 15 – This live music event at Logan Farm Park in Acworth celebrates freedom and respect for all cultures. All are invited to bring blankets and folding chairs and join the celebration of freedom and respect for all cultures.
- Juneteenth Marietta City Cemetery Walking Tour, June 18– Highlighting the African Americans who became leaders in the Black community fighting for equality and civil rights, this walking tour through the Marietta City Cemetery will spotlight African Americans buried there.
- City of Austell Juneteenth Festival, June 15 – At Legion Park in Austell, enjoy live music, delicious food and local vendors at this Juneteenth festival. This family-friendly festival is free to the public with free parking and also features a Kid’s Fun Zone, health and wellness area, live entertainment, DJs, vendors, food trucks, and community resources.
- The Kennesaw Police Department Citizen’s Advisory Board will host its fourth annual One Community: A Celebration of Unity” event commemorating Juneteenth on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Swift Cantrell Park.