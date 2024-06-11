Plenty of opportunities to celebrate Juneteenth in Cobb County

1900 photo of Juneteenth celebration (public domain)

There are Juneteenth celebrations across Cobb County this weekend.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free.

The U.S. Army arrived and posted a notice informing the population that slavery had been ended during the Civil War with the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation.

In the following decades, the holiday was unofficially expanded in Black communities across the country to mark a day when Black people celebrated the official end of chattel slavery.

President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday last year and Governor Brian Kemp made it a holiday for state employees. The Cobb County government followed suit.

Celebrations in Cobb County include: