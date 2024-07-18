Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, July 18

July 18, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, July 18, 2024, with a high near 91 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are possible this afternoon, coming to and end after sundown. The main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Hot and humid conditions with heat index values around 100 degrees are possible mainly south of a line from Columbus to Athens.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 a.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaxMinAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-06-01786571.5-3.60
2024-06-028567760.60.06
2024-06-038969793.4T
2024-06-048670782.2T
2024-06-0586727930.17
2024-06-06857077.51.30.1
2024-06-078870792.60
2024-06-08876375-1.60
2024-06-09937081.54.70
2024-06-1085697700.4
2024-06-11876475.5-1.70
2024-06-128971802.60
2024-06-139072813.40
2024-06-14957283.55.80
2024-06-15977686.58.60.02
2024-06-16967585.57.40
2024-06-179375845.7T
2024-06-189173823.60
2024-06-198971801.40
2024-06-20907381.52.80
2024-06-219371823.10
2024-06-2298748670
2024-06-23987787.58.30
2024-06-249775866.70.21
2024-06-259872855.60
2024-06-261007587.57.90
2024-06-279175833.3T
2024-06-289175833.20.13
2024-06-29917683.53.60.65
2024-06-3097778770

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 18, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM90100 in 199370 in 1896
Min TemperatureM7277 in 202062 in 1967
Avg TemperatureM81.288.0 in 199368.0 in 1896
PrecipitationM0.161.82 in 19340.00 in 2020
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M00 in 20230 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M1623 in 19953 in 1896
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature93.189.997.8 in 198080.1 in 1892
Avg Min Temperature75.271.676.0 in 198064.1 in 1967
Avg Temperature84.180.786.9 in 198072.4 in 1940
Total Precipitation3.562.9813.55 in 20050.17 in 1995
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth0T in 19420 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)004 in 18920 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)331283400 in 1980140 in 1940
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature74.371.875.4 in 201265.6 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature55.152.355.7 in 188045.6 in 1940
Avg Temperature64.762.165.5 in 201256.0 in 1940
Total Precipitation32.2828.7146.99 in 191213.36 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)004 in 18920 in 2024
Total CDD (since Jan 1)12369681236 in 2024541 in 1961

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-17
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-17
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-17
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-16
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-15

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

