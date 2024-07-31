Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling July 31, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with a high near 92 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and evening. A Heat Advisory is also in effect for portions of central and eastern Georgia from 11 a.m this morning to 8 p.m this evening due to hot temperatures and high humidity.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 103. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 107. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaxMinAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-06-01786571.5-3.60
2024-06-028567760.60.06
2024-06-038969793.4T
2024-06-048670782.2T
2024-06-0586727930.17
2024-06-06857077.51.30.1
2024-06-078870792.60
2024-06-08876375-1.60
2024-06-09937081.54.70
2024-06-1085697700.4
2024-06-11876475.5-1.70
2024-06-128971802.60
2024-06-139072813.40
2024-06-14957283.55.80
2024-06-15977686.58.60.02
2024-06-16967585.57.40
2024-06-179375845.7T
2024-06-189173823.60
2024-06-198971801.40
2024-06-20907381.52.80
2024-06-219371823.10
2024-06-2298748670
2024-06-23987787.58.30
2024-06-249775866.70.21
2024-06-259872855.60
2024-06-261007587.57.90
2024-06-279175833.3T
2024-06-289175833.20.13
2024-06-29917683.53.60.65
2024-06-3097778770

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 31, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM9099 in 199962 in 1936
Min TemperatureM7278 in 191559 in 1936
Avg TemperatureM81.287.5 in 191560.5 in 1936
PrecipitationM0.132.05 in 19940.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M04 in 19360 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M1623 in 19150 in 1936
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature90.790.196.7 in 199382.7 in 1967
Avg Min Temperature74.071.874.5 in 198065.4 in 1967
Avg Temperature82.380.985.3 in 199374.1 in 1967
Total Precipitation14.004.7517.71 in 19940.56 in 1881
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth0T in 19420 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)004 in 19360 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)530494639 in 1993289 in 1967
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature75.173.076.5 in 201266.9 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature56.253.556.7 in 201247.3 in 1940
Avg Temperature65.663.266.6 in 201257.6 in 1940
Total Precipitation42.7230.4847.67 in 191216.36 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)004 in 19360 in 2024
Total CDD (since Jan 1)143511781459 in 2012718 in 1961

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-30
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-30
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-30
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-29
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-29

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

