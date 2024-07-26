Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, July 26, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, July 26, 2024, with a high near 88 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered to numerous thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon through the evening. Localized flash flooding is the primary concern, especially across eastern Georgia where soils are saturated. A few strong storms may also produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers between 9 a.m and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Min Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-06-01 78 65 71.5 -3.6 0 2024-06-02 85 67 76 0.6 0.06 2024-06-03 89 69 79 3.4 T 2024-06-04 86 70 78 2.2 T 2024-06-05 86 72 79 3 0.17 2024-06-06 85 70 77.5 1.3 0.1 2024-06-07 88 70 79 2.6 0 2024-06-08 87 63 75 -1.6 0 2024-06-09 93 70 81.5 4.7 0 2024-06-10 85 69 77 0 0.4 2024-06-11 87 64 75.5 -1.7 0 2024-06-12 89 71 80 2.6 0 2024-06-13 90 72 81 3.4 0 2024-06-14 95 72 83.5 5.8 0 2024-06-15 97 76 86.5 8.6 0.02 2024-06-16 96 75 85.5 7.4 0 2024-06-17 93 75 84 5.7 T 2024-06-18 91 73 82 3.6 0 2024-06-19 89 71 80 1.4 0 2024-06-20 90 73 81.5 2.8 0 2024-06-21 93 71 82 3.1 0 2024-06-22 98 74 86 7 0 2024-06-23 98 77 87.5 8.3 0 2024-06-24 97 75 86 6.7 0.21 2024-06-25 98 72 85 5.6 0 2024-06-26 100 75 87.5 7.9 0 2024-06-27 91 75 83 3.3 T 2024-06-28 91 75 83 3.2 0.13 2024-06-29 91 76 83.5 3.6 0.65 2024-06-30 97 77 87 7 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, July 26, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 90 98 in 2012 78 in 1890 Min Temperature M 72 77 in 2012 59 in 1911 Avg Temperature M 81.2 87.5 in 2012 69.0 in 1911 Precipitation M 0.14 1.97 in 1951 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 16 23 in 2012 4 in 1911 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 91.4 90.1 96.5 in 1993 82.2 in 1967 Avg Min Temperature 74.4 71.7 75.2 in 1980 65.0 in 1967 Avg Temperature 82.9 80.9 85.6 in 1980 73.6 in 1967 Total Precipitation 8.84 4.10 14.44 in 1994 0.34 in 1995 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 456 413 543 in 1980 230 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 74.8 72.6 76.1 in 2012 66.4 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 55.8 53.1 56.4 in 2017 46.7 in 1940 Avg Temperature 65.3 62.8 66.2 in 2012 57.0 in 1940 Total Precipitation 37.56 29.83 47.07 in 1912 16.36 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1892 0 in 2024 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1361 1097 1362 in 2012 644 in 1961

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-25

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-07-25

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-07-25

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-24

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-07-23

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”