Death of 2-year-old child found in vehicle in Cobb County under investigation

Officer Shenise Barner of the Cobb County Police Department distributed the following public information release about the child who was found in a vehicle on Wanda Circle near Windy Hill Road:

At approximately 5:36 PM, Cobb County Police uniformed patrol officers responded to the address of 884 Wanda Circle SW, Marietta, GA 30008 in reference to a child who was found unresponsive in a vehicle. Officers arrived along with Cobb County Fire & EMS and the two-year-old child was transported by ambulance to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Cobb County Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit was notified and began the investigation. The investigation into this tragic incident remains active. There is no evidence to suggest that the child was left inside the vehicle. No criminal charges have been filed at this time. The next of kin was notified, and the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office assumed jurisdiction of the deceased. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is requested to call the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is part of the Major Crimes Unit, and is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit which according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”

The commander of the Major Crimes Unit is Capt. Matt Brown, and the Crimes Against Persons Unit is commanded by Lt. Tim Nelson.