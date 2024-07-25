Driver killed in collision on I-20 in Mableton this morning

[It is the policy of the Cobb County Courier to omit the names of people involved in incidents that are still under investigation]

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP Unit) is investigating a fatal collision in Mableton on I-20 eastbound near Riverside Parkway this morning, Thursday, July 25, 2024, at about 3:38 am.

Investigators report that a maroon 2008 Pontiac G6 was traveling eastbound in the right lane of I-20.

A white 2022 Freightliner Cascadia, pulling a 53-foot trailer operated by a 48-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico man, was also eastbound in the same lane.

A 45-year-old Milton, Florida woman was a passenger in the Freightliner.

The public information release described the collision as follows:

The Pontiac began to rotate counterclockwise and veered towards the median wall, striking it with the front of the vehicle. After the initial impact, the Pontiac continued to rotate, hitting the median wall a second time before redirecting across the eastbound lanes. The front of the Freightliner then collided with the rear of the Pontiac, causing the Pontiac to tumble, and come to an uncontrolled stop on the southern shoulder, facing north. The Freightliner came to rest jack-knifed on the southern shoulder, facing south.

The driver of the Pontiac was declared dead on the scene by personnel of the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The occupants of the Freightliner were uninjured.

This collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.