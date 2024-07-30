Grants available for neighborhood beautification in City of Powder Springs

Are you in a neighborhood or multi-family complex in the City of Powder Springs? Does your neighborhood association or HOA have a beautification or cleanup project in mind but need additional funds to carry the project through to completion?

The City of Powder Springs distributed the following news release about the application process for its Fall 2024 Neighborhood Beautification Grant program:

The City of Powder Springs opened Monday the application window for its Fall 2024 Neighborhood Beautification Grant program, which awards between $500 and $4,000 for eligible visual improvement projects in neighborhoods, including entrances, common spaces and building exteriors.

Applicants must provide a 100% funding match for the grant consisting of any combination of funds and in-kind support, including donation of materials or equipment and labor provided by volunteers or donated by contractors or other vendors. The grant application is online and will only be accepted electronically, with completed applications due at 5 p.m. Sept. 30, 2024. The online application and additional details can be found at cityofpowdersprings.org under the “Powder Springs News” heading.

Homeowners associations, neighborhood organizations, and similar neighborhood-based organizations are eligible to apply. Such organizations must be open to anyone living in the neighborhood who meets the membership requirements, and membership must be targeted to a specific geographic area.

Multi-family residential property owners are also eligible to apply.

Grant awards will be decided the week of Nov. 4, 2024, and projects must be completed by April 1, 2025, to be eligible for funding.

Eligible work is limited to exterior improvements to common areas, entrances, and buildings in single-family residential neighborhoods and multi-family residential properties within the limits of the City of Powder Springs. Ineligible projects include roof repairs or replacement, security systems, general maintenance (except exterior painting), interior improvements, purchase of personal property or equipment, or projects where work has already started.

Project examples would include, but are not limited to, installing neighborhood identification signage, organizing neighborhood cleanups, constructing playground equipment in a vacant or public area, and planting a community garden.

Priority will be given to projects that are highly visible to the public, contribute to improving the appearance of the community, and promote the historic and/or unique character of the area. All awarded projects must be appropriate for the existing structures and location (similar or complementary in design, scale, style, color, materials, and finish) and consistent with the location’s current uses.

Grant awards will be based on how well the project fulfills the objectives of the program and the feasibility of the project, including provisions for ongoing maintenance, if applicable. In addition, preference will be given to older neighborhoods and properties with greater needs. At least one grant will be awarded within each ward of the city and at least one grant will be awarded within the City’s Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) study area.